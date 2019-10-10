By Ross Thomson, Chief Creative Officer, Greater Than One

It takes a hard man to make a chicken aroused. There, I’ve said it. Unfortunately, so did legendary chicken magnate Frank Perdue when his endurable caption was mistranslated into Spanish and then placed next to a photo of him and the bird. The result was then basted and pasted up on billboards all over Mexico. Poor Frank would have turned in his gravy. And, I imagine when the marketing team found out, the look on their faces probably resembled that of the chickens.

Of course, when you stop laughing it’s serious. How can such a big company get it so wrong? But the scary thing is they’re not alone. Other turkeys include the Ford Pinto launch in Brazil, where Pinto is slang for “tiny male genitals,” and the Dairy Association’s hallowed “Got milk?” campaign. In Spanish, “Tienes leche?” literally means “Are you lactating?” Coke, Colgate, General Motors — the list is endless. All suffering massive humiliation. So how does this happen in the so-called sophisticated world of global advertising, where more than $600 billion is spent per year and where U.S. companies spend around $100 million researching and testing their ads?

I bring up these hilarious gaffs in consumer advertising to make a point. If these guys can get it so wrong, where do we stand in world of pharmaceutical advertising, where only now are we really starting to put out our clients’ messages of efficacy, tolerability and effectiveness to a worldwide audience, one that crosses borders and cultures, as well as languages. Take the ‘horned’ TV and print ads for Viagra. OK, they only ran in the U.S. and were never meant to be global. But given the gaff factor above, in the words of Frank P, do you think it will fly? The idea of a “V” mimicking devil’s horns and coming out of a guy’s head seems straightforward. However, being European, as I am, they gave an entirely different message. The visual reference of two fingers behind the head means you’re “being cuckolded,” or in other words, your wife is having an affair.

How do we avoid mistranslation and produce compelling, memorable and effective advertising — the kind that doesn’t just rely on the same color palette and typeface? A good idea, when expressed a certain way, can transcend cultural differences. Languages are not just ways of simply saying the same thing. So, conducting insight-based research in the markets where your brand lives is a must. As is having the creative teams present. Insights are like gold dust to creative people, and hearing them first hand is invaluable. When you have the written brief, make it a global brief for the whole team. And when the ideas are formed, research them in the countries you’re going into. Having said that, ensuring that your concept isn’t researched to destruction in such varied and culturally different markets is a skill in itself. If it’s survived so far and it’s a big idea, you probably won’t have to ask your European offices to simply translate it. They’ll evolve it from global to local.

When the process works, the result is a personal experience, not a global one. Of course, there are huge differences even within English-speaking nations. Worldwide, 400 million speak English as a first language, and another 1.5 billion are practiced in it. Because of the Internet, English is spreading quickly, but if you look at it, it’s pretty mixed up. There’s no egg in eggplant, no ham in hamburgers, no apple or pine in pineapple. Imagine Electrolux running its U.K. tagline, “Nothing sucks like an Electrolux,” over here. As the world gets smaller and brands get bigger, the need to advertise one message in many of languages is paramount. I know it, you know it and the Mexicans certainly know it.