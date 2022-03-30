Lumanity Acquires Innovative Edge

Creating an end-to-end pharmaceutical product commercialization and launch excellence capability that optimizes and accelerates patient access to medical advances

New York, March 30, 2022 – Lumanity today announced the acquisition of Innovative Edge (“IE”), a leading provider of pharmaceutical product launch services. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IE partners with world-leading biopharma companies – from Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers to fast-growing biotechnology companies – to optimize and accelerate their global, regional, and local product launches. Utilizing its proprietary Launch EcoSystem™ solution, which combines IE’s expertise in building plans and its launch team capabilities with its collaborative launch management platform Ignite™, the company has supported hundreds of product launches, helping to chart, implement, and monitor the key elements required for a successful launch.

The highly complementary addition of IE is fully aligned with Lumanity’s commitment to partnering with life sciences companies around the world to propel commercialization forward. With the addition of IE, Lumanity offers end-to-end launch capabilities that combines commercialization strategy with launch implementation.

Lumanity was formed by bringing together the expertise and capabilities of several exceptional organizations, including Cello Health, BresMed, Guidemark Health, Cyan Health, and Zipher Medical Affairs, and is backed by Arsenal Capital Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm specializing in building transformative healthcare businesses. The acquisition of IE strengthens an already unique and diverse collection of deeply experienced industry pioneers, data luminaries, subject expert matters, and proven problem solvers with advanced clinical, scientific, and functional capabilities.

Jon Williams, CEO of Lumanity, said, “We are delighted to welcome IE to the Lumanity family, further enhancing our asset optimization and commercialization capabilities. We look forward to working with our new colleagues to support the launch of new and transformative products that will improve patient health by accelerating and optimizing access to medical advances.”

Steve Marsh, Founder and CEO of IE, said, “We are thrilled to join this exciting and rapidly growing organization. Our combined capabilities will enable us to build comprehensive launch support programs that work across functions and geographies, and that stretch from early strategy through to tactical implementation”.

CONTACT:

Sally Donovan-Smith

+44 7780464331 / [email protected]

About Lumanity

Lumanity applies incisive thinking and decisive action to cut through complex situations and deliver transformative outcomes to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. With deep experience in medical, commercial, and regulatory affairs, Lumanity transforms data and information into real-world insights and evidence that power successful commercialization and empower patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action.

With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, Lumanity has 1,200+ experts working with top pharmaceutical and biotech companies to: identify and generate the evidence needed to demonstrate the value of their products and bring them to patients at a price reflective of that value; translate science and data into compelling product narratives that are relevant to stakeholders around the world; and, enable commercial decisions that position these products for sustainable success in the market. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity helps to deliver successful development strategies, payer submissions, commercial brand launches, and product campaigns.

For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on Twitter and LinkedIn

About Innovative Edge

Innovative Edge (IE) is the Launch Excellence Partner of choice for world-leading pharmaceutical companies – from Top 20 pharma to fast-growing biotechs. Established over 17 years ago, the company specializes in simplifying global, regional, and local launches. IE has created a Launch EcoSystem™ solution shaped from nearly two decades of launch learnings, that has helped launch hundreds of brands. The company’s proprietary Launch EcoSystem™ solution combines IE’s expertise in building plans and launch team capabilities with its collaborative launch management platform Ignite™ at the core.

IE is located in Pembury, Kent, in the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.ie-launch.com.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle‐market industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of more than $10 billion, completed more than 250 platform and add-on investments, and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value‐add. For more information, please visit www.arsenalcapital.com