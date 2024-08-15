Lykos to lay off 100 employees after MDMA drug setback; founder to exit board

Aug 15 (Reuters) – Lykos Therapeutics will lay off 75% of its workforce, or about 100 employees, and founder Rick Doblin will leave the board, the company said on Thursday, days after the U.S. FDA declined approval for its MDMA-based PTSD treatment.

Lykos, formerly known as MAPS Public Benefit Corp, said it was bringing in David Hough, former vice president for research and development at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), to lead and oversee clinical development of the MDMA capsules.

Hough spearheaded the development of J&J’s nasal spray, Spravato, used to treat depression in combination with an oral drug. He joins Lykos days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its midomafetamine-, or MDMA-based treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, citing limited data. Commonly known as ecstasy or molly, MDMA has long been seen by advocates as a potential treatment for mental health disorders.