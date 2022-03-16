M Booth Health Taps Creative Strategist Peter Matheson Gay as Agency’s First Chief Impact Officer

NEW YORK, NY, March 16, 2022 – M Booth Health today named Peter Matheson Gay its first Chief Impact Officer on the heels of the health communication consultancy’s strongest performing year marked by double-digit growth and signature account wins.

In this newly created role, Peter will drive the overall impact of the agency’s work by infusing breakthrough creativity and insight-informed strategy across the business. A decades-long and widely respected industry leader in creativity, he will lead the firm’s specialist health creative team and oversee its insights and innovation teams to bolster the agency’s impressive track record of work.

Prior to joining M Booth Health, Peter launched and served as Chief Creative Officer of DXTRA Health Integrated Solutions, acting as the most senior health creative lead across a portfolio of 27 communications, experiential, and specialist agencies within The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG). He also served as Global Head of Healthcare Creative at Weber Shandwick, where he established and grew one of the industry’s first global creative teams dedicated to health.

Peter’s work has been recognized by the industry’s most prestigious award shows, including Cannes Lions, CLIO Health, PR Week, SABRE Awards, Communiqué Awards, London International Awards, PRSA, Shorty Awards, and many others. He has served as a speaker and jury member at Cannes Lions and CLIO Health, as well as a featured contributor across industry publications.

“Peter is an incredibly unique combination of a progressive, boundary-breaking creative, a skilled client counselor and most importantly, a healthcare strategist with a deep expertise in and passion for the industry,” said Stacey Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of M Booth Health. “He understands that the stakes have never been higher in health, and that delivering work that makes the world better for people impacted by disease is paramount to our clients’ success as a business and their contribution to society as a whole.”

“Joining the M Booth Health team couldn’t be more exciting,” said Matheson Gay. “Not only is this a group of some of the smartest people in the industry, they’re also deeply passionate about what they do. That combination and energy is rare.” He added, “This, alongside a nimbler, more entrepreneurial work style, presents an incredible opportunity to shake up the healthcare communications industry as a whole – and that’s the dream assignment.”

About M Booth Health

M Booth Health is an award-winning NY-based global health communications consultancy of specialists with deep expertise advancing landmark developments in global health and medicine. Clients include pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, government agencies, medical societies, and advocacy organizations. M Booth Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Next Fifteen Communications Group reporting to M Booth.

About M Booth

M Booth runs on two words: Be Inspired. The agency is a people-first firm that attracts the best talent and the best brands to a workplace alive with courage, ideas, respect, and humanity. Known for award-winning integrated marketing programs that engage stakeholders through digital, social, earned media, and experiential channels, M Booth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Next Fifteen Communications Group.

About Next 15

Next 15 is a communications business that employs over 1,800 people across 42 offices in 14 countries, incorporating 19 subsidiary agencies spanning digital content, marketing, PR, consumer, technology, marketing software, market research, public affairs and policy communications

For more information call Margo Schneider of M Booth at (954) 328-6161.