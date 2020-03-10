M&A Boosts the Landscape of Efficiency in the Pharma Industry: Analysis

M&A Boosts the Landscape of Efficiency in the Pharma Industry

Mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical industry are not only a positive for the company that has made a bid for another company, but it is also good for the industry as a whole because of increases in efficiency across the entire field.

That is the argument put forth by Bruce Booth, a partner with Atlas Venture. Taking a broad look at M&A in a Forbes article, Booth notes that the impact on the industry is profound “and should be better appreciated by those involved in policy.” When thinking of M&A, Booth suggests that people realize these types of moves improve the efficiencies of the industry through allocating the scarce resources of talent, science, and capital across the entire sector.

“M&A drives huge benefits – and much of biotech’s current success in advancing innovation stems from these long term positive impacts,” Booth explained.

Over the past year, there have been a number of large-scale M&A deals in the industry, including Bristol Myers Squibb’s acquisition of Celgene, AbbVie’s acquisition of Allergan, and Takeda’s buyout of Shire. Over the course of 2019, there was $260 billion worth of M&A in the pharma industry and more than $1 trillion over the past eight years. Booth points out that when pundits dissect M&A deals, they typically only look at what happens to the companies involved and not the ripple effect across the industry.

Over the long term, Booth said M&A serves as a catalyst for the “more efficient allocation of scarce resources” across the sector. That efficiency can be seen in three places – talent, science and capital.