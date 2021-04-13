MAHF Moves Awards Dinner to 2022 to Ensure Safety

April 13, 2021 – The Medical Advertising Hall of Fame announced today that it will be postponing its annual dinner to ensure the safety of its constituents. The board made the decision not to proceed with the physical component of the dinner, as it has become clear that a safe and enjoyable event can’t be held given the current circumstances.

The 2021 inductees – Risa Bernstein, Maris Schilling, and Ronal Souza – will be honored at the 2022 dinner. “This is a tremendous time for these inductees and we want to ensure they get the attention and accolades that are due to them. To achieve that we needed to ensure that their friends, families, and past colleagues could be there and feel safe about their choice,” stated Robin Shapiro, CEO of TBWA\WorldHealth and co-chair of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame.

“While we are moving the overall event to 2022, we plan to have a small virtual event to still induct our 2021 Future Famers. It will offer our members a chance to honor the young executives they feel have the potential to become a MAHF inductee someday. The organization is very much focused on learning and celebrating from our past. We have a clear focus on our future and ensuring that DE&I is at the top of our agenda. With that in mind, we are excited to reimagine how we can connect with our leaders of tomorrow on this timely topic and celebrate their success. More information to follow on this new event will be available in late summer to our membership,” noted Jennie Fischette, DDB Health president and co-chair of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame.

About the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame: The MAHF was founded in 1996 to preserve the history and heritage of the medical advertising profession as well as to recognize the industry’s most influential and respected forebears. Since then, the MAHF has grown that mission to include recognition of past excellence in creative work (through its Heritage Advertising Awards) and creation of educational resources. As the MAHF enters its third decade of service to the industry, it has expanded its educational offerings, broadened its awards to encompass digital communications and created a new program focused on diversity, equality and inclusion. The MAHF is supported by the industry it celebrates, primarily through its annual gala awards dinner.

For more information, contact Anne Gideon, executive director, at [email protected]

MAHF source:

https://www.mahf.com/mahf-moves-awards-dinner-2022-ensure-safety