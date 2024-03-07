Major Bayer shareholder Harris backs CEO’s focus on internal restructuring

,
Bayer

Major Bayer shareholder Harris backs CEO’s focus on internal restructuring

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) – Top three Bayer (BAYGn.DE) shareholder Harris Associates on Thursday came out in strong support of the drugmaker’s CEO for suspending work on a separation of the diversified group and to focus on improving the company’s operating performance.
 
(CEO) “Bill Anderson is absolutely taking the right path to enhance value creation at Bayer which will benefit all of Bayer’s stakeholders,” Harris Associates’ Vice Chairman David Herro told Reuters in a written statement, responding to a request for comment on the group’s capital markets day this week.
 

He said the CEO was rightly focusing on efforts to “turn three very good businesses into great businesses”.
“Once this is accomplished, then you have optionality in terms of corporate structure,” Herro added.
 
The endorsement takes some pressure off CEO Anderson, who on Tuesday said he will pause considerations to break apart the group for up to three years to focus on problems including debt and litigation.
 
Investors were dubious about whether enough is being done to revive its fortunes. The shares plunged 8.5% on the day, and losses on Thursday 1300 GMT were at 10% over the past three trading sessions.
 
Read the full article on Reuters.

/by
You might also like
2seventy bio to sell experimental cell therapies, names new CEO
U.S. appeals court revives Roundup weedkiller cancer lawsuit
Adverum slashes workforce by 38%, homes in on eye disease candidate
PfizerPfizer posts surprise 4th quarter profit on fewer Paxlovid returns
BayerBayer woes pile up as blood thinner drug trial fails
Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program
Bayer Oncology leaders fueling ambitious 2030 “Top 10” target
BiogenBiogen shareholders elect Susan Langer to board of directors despite controversy
Biden calls for expanding IRA’s drug price negotiation programWhite House
PharmaLive