Major Bayer shareholder Harris backs CEO’s focus on internal restructuring

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) – Top three Bayer (BAYGn.DE) shareholder Harris Associates on Thursday came out in strong support of the drugmaker’s CEO for suspending work on a separation of the diversified group and to focus on improving the company’s operating performance.

(CEO) “Bill Anderson is absolutely taking the right path to enhance value creation at Bayer which will benefit all of Bayer’s stakeholders,” Harris Associates’ Vice Chairman David Herro told Reuters in a written statement, responding to a request for comment on the group’s capital markets day this week.