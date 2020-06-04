https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Major-flu-coronavirus-activity-could-slam-U.S.-health-system-top-official-says-Reuters-6-4-20.jpeg 263 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-06-04 11:23:092020-06-04 12:47:59Major flu, coronavirus activity could slam U.S. health system
Major flu, coronavirus activity could slam U.S. health system, top official says
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Substantial activity from the novel coronavirus combined with a major flu season this fall could place a tremendous burden on the healthcare system, a top U.S. health official said on Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seeking emergency use authorization for a test to detect and differentiate flu from COVID-19, the agency’s director Robert Redfield said in prepared testimony before a House of Representatives committee.
Redfield said the agency was working with manufacturers to maximize the availability of the influenza vaccine.
Reporting by Michael Erman, writing by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-congress-cdc/major-flu-coronavirus-activity-could-slam-u-s-health-system-top-official-says-idUSKBN23B2HE