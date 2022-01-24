https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Mammoth-BioSciences-Logo.png 109 462 Business Wire https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Business Wire 2022-01-24 19:29:00 2022-01-25 02:07:15 Mammoth Biosciences Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for First CRISPR-based High-Throughput COVID-19 Test