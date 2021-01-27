Marcus “Kawa” Kawamura Joins AREA 23 as Executive Creative Director

New York, January 27, 2021 – FCB Health Network announced today that Marcus “Kawa” Kawamura has joined AREA 23 as executive creative director, reporting to chief creative officer Tim Hawkey. Kawamura will work closely with Hawkey to develop groundbreaking ideas that help clients reach their audiences in new and innovative ways.

“We are so excited that Kawa is joining AREA 23, as he is a legend in the industry and I’ve been following his work and career for years,” said Hawkey. “Kawa will undoubtedly contribute to our mission to solve the world’s biggest health-communication problems with jaw-dropping creativity. Our agency values are Passion, Curiosity, Boldness and Entrepreneurship, and Kawa embodies all of these qualities hands down.”

An award-winning creative with 20 years of experience in art direction, design and more, Kawamura has worked at top creative agencies such as Crispin Porter Bogusky, The Community, AlmapBBDO, Africa, DM9DDB and Leo Burnett. His creative portfolio spans global consumer brands such as Volkswagen, Infiniti, Verizon, Pepsi, AB InBev, Marriott Hotels, Visa, Havaianas, Pedigree, Letgo and FIFA, among others.

“I was drawn to AREA 23 because they have transformed pharma advertising with their pioneering spirit and creative mindset,” Kawamura said. “I am strongly aligned with the agency’s commitment to exceptional craft, which has consistently led to outstanding creative results. I’m excited to have the opportunity to help the team continue to raise the creative bar in unique ways.”

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 2,700 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health Reaktör Istanbul, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Solve(d), Studio Rx, Trio and YuzuYello. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named the Network’s AREA 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018. Medical Marketing & Media named an FCB Health Network company “Agency of the Year” in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In 2019, Med Ad News and the Clio Health Awards named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year.” In nine of the past 10 years, an FCB Health Network company has received the “Most Creative Agency” honor at Med Ad News’ Manny Awards, while “Agency of the Year” was awarded in 2006, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

