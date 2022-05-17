Maria Fontanazza joins Outcomes LLC

LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, May 17, 2022 — Outcomes LLC, publisher of market leading Med Ad News magazine and PharmaLive.com for the life sciences industry, strengthens its leadership team with the addition of Director of Content, Maria Fontanazza.

Maria adds more than 20 years of experience in journalism, marketing, and communications. She was previously Editor-in-Chief at Innovative Publishing Company Inc., covering medical devices and additional FDA-regulated markets. Prior experience includes serving as Marketing Communications Manager and Market Research Manager at Secant Medical Inc., a manufacturer of biomedical textiles and advanced biomaterials. Maria also served as Managing Editor at MD+DI and has authored articles that have appeared in domestic and international industry publications.

“Maria’s track record of building brands and her experience both as a publisher and marketer in the life sciences space brings a specialized skill set that will drive the growth of Med Ad News and PharmaLive into our next phase,” notes Daniel Becker, Owner of Outcomes LLC. “It’s only fitting that Maria joins us as we celebrate our 40th year of Med Ad News, as we look ahead to our next 40.”

Maria will lead the Med Ad News content team of industry veterans, Andrew Humphreys, Joshua Slatko and Christiane Truelove, creating a team with an unprecedented 100 combined years covering the life sciences industry.

Stepping aside as Director of Content, Humphreys will remain a contributing member of Outcomes LLC as he prepares to launch a family-run media company. “I look forward to helping Med Ad News, PharmaLive, and the Manny Awards continue as the industry leaders in their respective categories with the best team in the business.”

About Med Ad News

The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing and sales. More than 30,000 readers – comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers – receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. For more info, visit http://www.medadnews.com.

About Outcomes LLC

A marketing and media company built to quench the evolving consumption habits of B-to-B audiences, Outcomes supports the healthcare communications industry via industry-leading brands Med Ad News and PharmaLive, leading events including the Manny Awards, and content marketing services. For more info, visit www.outcomes-marketing.com.

