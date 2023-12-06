Marius Pharmaceuticals announces KYZATREX HERO Campaign, empowering men to ‘Be the Hero of Your Life Again’

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marius Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for testosterone deficiency, today announces the launch of its KYZATREX® HERO campaign that aims to empower men to “Be the Hero of Your Life Again.” KYZATREX is an oral prescription drug that is used to treat adult men who have low or no testosterone levels due to certain medical conditions. The advertising campaign seeks to educate patients who are appropriate candidates for treatment and their physicians on how KYZATREX can help men restore testosterone levels to reinvigorate their natural vitality.

The world is currently facing a men’s health crisis: Men account for 69% of suicides, 10.8 million men globally are living with prostate cancer, and testicular cancer is the most common cancer among men aged 15-39.1 Additionally, men’s testosterone levels are declining, with testosterone deficiency having a prevalence of 20% among adolescent and young adult males.2 Research also indicates that nearly 40% of men over the age of 45 suffer from low testosterone, yet men may not realize the effect it can have on their overall health.3

Through the HERO campaign, Marius Pharmaceuticals wants to help men reveal their inner hero. One of the ways they can do that is to prioritize their own health. Marius believes that every man should be asking their healthcare provider to check their testosterone levels – specifically total testosterone, free testosterone, and sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), which all contribute to a full understanding of a man’s comprehensive metabolic health. In a clinical efficacy study of 127 hypogonadal patients, 96% of patients taking KYZATREX had normal testosterone levels at Day 90. (Based on end of clinical study completers (n=127). Worst case scenario (WCS) was used as a basis for the assessment of primary efficacy endpoint per label. WCS efficacy calculation was 88%, excluding Site 104 (n=139)).4,5 Mean free testosterone levels doubled in the same time period, while mean SHBG levels declined by 30%.5 The only adverse event seen in more than 2% of patients receiving KYZATREX in the clinical trials was hypertension (2.6% of patients).5

“We hope the HERO campaign will help raise awareness for what is possible with safe, effective, and convenient testosterone replacement therapy; how KYZATREX can help get hypogonadal men back to feeling like themselves again,” said Shalin Shah, CEO of Marius Pharmaceuticals. “Too many men are silently suffering the daily effects of Testosterone Deficiency, and we want to change that narrative by empowering them to be their own HERO, realizing how the responsible use of testosterone therapy can drive clinically beneficial outcomes for men living with Low T.”

The HERO campaign is a part of Marius Pharmaceuticals’ ongoing comprehensive effort to raise awareness about testosterone deficiency or hypogonadism. The company is committed to educating individuals, including veterans and active-duty service members, about the impact of low testosterone on overall health and well-being. The initiative continues to expand its content and resources to provide valuable information on this critical topic.

Source: PR Newswire