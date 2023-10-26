Market access veteran Ellen Cappellino joins Klick Health

NEW YORK, NY/TORONTO, ON – October 26, 2023 – Klick Health today announced that admired market access professional Ellen Cappellino has joined the agency to further build out its value, access, and reimbursement capabilities and help transform the healthcare experience for patients.

As Executive Director Value, Access and Reimbursement, Cappellino is working cross-functionally, harnessing Klick’s industry-leading clinical, creative, and analytics, to demonstrate the benefits and optimal places in treatment for therapies.

Klick Chief Medical Officer Holly Henry said Cappellino has the scientific background, clinical comprehension, and market access expertise they were looking for in a leader who can both develop the value story and generate maximum value for clients using health economics and outcomes research and real-world data. Having worked within a variety of pharmaceutical organizations, Henry added that Cappellino is also a seasoned pro when it comes to approaching market access with a client-side perspective in mind.

“We are excited that Ellen has joined our growing Market Access team as we supercharge our Value, Access, and Reimbursement offering,” Henry said. “She has impeccable scientific credentials and deep experience working in the value space, and she’s a wonderful complement to our existing team as we focus on providing clients everything they could want in a market access partner.”

Supercharging Value, Access, and Reimbursement

Cappellino said she joined Klick because of their shared values and passion for ensuring people have access to treatments that will provide the best possible outcomes.

“I was drawn to Klick’s world-class team and technological capabilities,” she explained. “When I think about the AI tools they’ve built to quickly glean market insights, or mine clinical and real-world data to demonstrate the value of treatments in an increasingly complex, global healthcare market, I get even more energized about helping patients and caregivers manage and play a central role in their own care.”