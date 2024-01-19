Masimo announces reinstatement of import ban on infringing Apple watches

,

Masimo, a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies, welcomes the Federal Circuit’s ruling to lift the temporary stay on the import ban of certain Apple Watch models. This decision reinstates the U.S. International Trade Commission’s import ban and cease and desist order on Apple watches that were found to infringe Masimo’s patented pulse oximetry technology.

“The Federal Circuit’s decision to lift the temporary stay is a victory for the integrity of the American patent system and the safety of people relying on pulse oximetry,” said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo in a company release. “It affirms that even the largest and most powerful companies must respect the intellectual rights of American inventors and must deal with the consequences when they are caught infringing others’ patents.”

/by
You might also like
US FDA flags new problem with Philips machines, shares fall
Eli LillyUS judge overturns Eli Lilly’s $176.5 million loss in Teva patent case
FDAUS FDA identifies recall of Philips medical imaging devices as most serious
Manny AwardsMed Ad News announces 2023 Manny Awards finalists and Industry Person(s) of the Year
EU, European UnionEU antitrust regulators raid cardiovascular medical device company
Novartis loses in patent appeal over multiple sclerosis drug
CureVac files patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech
RocheRoche claims another legal victory over Takeda in hemophilia patent case