Masimo announces reinstatement of import ban on infringing Apple watches

Masimo, a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies, welcomes the Federal Circuit’s ruling to lift the temporary stay on the import ban of certain Apple Watch models. This decision reinstates the U.S. International Trade Commission’s import ban and cease and desist order on Apple watches that were found to infringe Masimo’s patented pulse oximetry technology.

“The Federal Circuit’s decision to lift the temporary stay is a victory for the integrity of the American patent system and the safety of people relying on pulse oximetry,” said Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo in a company release. “It affirms that even the largest and most powerful companies must respect the intellectual rights of American inventors and must deal with the consequences when they are caught infringing others’ patents.”