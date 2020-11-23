Masks required for NFL players on sidelines as league enhances Covid-19 protocols

Masks required for players on sidelines as league enhances COVID-19 protocols
(Reuters) – Players in the National Football League (NFL) must wear masks on the sidelines unless they have their helmet on and are preparing to enter the game, the league said on Monday as it unveiled an enhanced set of COVID-19 protocols.
In a memo distributed to teams, the NFL also outlined increased safety regulations for play-callers and said post-game interactions between players and staff would be limited.
Players that failed to comply would be subject to discipline, the league said.
“Clubs are required to enforce these rules. Violations by players and/or staff will result in accountability measures being imposed upon the club,” the NFL said.
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-nfl/masks-required-for-players-on-sidelines-as-league-enhances-covid-19-protocols-idUSKBN2840BZ