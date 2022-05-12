Massachusetts to pay $56 million over deadly COVID outbreak at veterans’ home

, , , , , , , ,

Massachusetts to pay $56 mln over deadly COVID outbreak at veterans’ home

May 12, 2022; 4:39 PM EDT

By

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/massachusetts-pay-56-mln-over-deadly-covid-outbreak-veterans-home-2022-05-12

 

/by