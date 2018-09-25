NEW YORK (September 25, 2018) — McCann Health, one of the world’s most creatively awarded healthcare communications networks and part of McCann Worldgroup, today announced the appointment of Sam Taylor as Global Business Leader for its GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) global business.

In this role, Ms. Taylor will be based in London and responsible for leading McCann Health’s global GSK business across multiple markets, including the U.S., Europe, Latam and Asia Pacific.

“In today’s fast-moving business environment, we must not only deliver the highest level of strategic, scientific and creative excellence to our clients, we must also increase our ability to do it with speed, agility and efficiency across the board,” said John Cahill, Global CEO, McCann Health. “Sam’s depth of experience in leading global brands makes her the ideal leader for our important and growing GSK business. We’re delighted to have her join our team.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining McCann Health at such an exciting time. Their great creative reputation and high caliber of talent is impressive and was a huge draw, said Taylor. “As established partners for GSK, my duty is to ensure we provide the highest level of talent, across our strategic and creative offering, to drive the continued success of GSK at a global level.”

Prior to joining McCann Health, Sam served as Global Client Lead for Galderma ACNE & Aesthetics franchises at Publicis Health. Previously, she was Group Account Director at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, with responsibility for managing a wide range of both Rx and Health & Wellness clients. Before that, Ms. Taylor held a series of senior account director jobs at London agencies including Nitrogen, Huntsworth Health, Archer Young Marketing, Dentsu London, Lowe Broadway Group and Leo Burnett London. In addition to ACNE & aesthetics, her therapeutic areas of expertise include cardiovascular, opthamalic, respiratory, vaccines, dermatology, Women’s Health among others.

