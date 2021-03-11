McCann Health Elevates Adriano Botter to Global Chief Digital Officer

NEW YORK (March 11, 2021) – McCann Health, one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare communications networks, announced today the promotion of Adriano Botter to Chief Digital Officer for McCann Health.

In this role, Botter, who was previously Digital Director for McCann Health Brazil, will lead the transformation of McCann Health’s world-class digital offering across the global network, supporting the network’s clients with digital content that helps shape and tell brand stories and increases consumer engagement. Botter will evangelize the intersection of digital with health-focused marketing via thought leadership and will play a crucial role in the agency’s growth and new business efforts.

John Cahill, Global CEO of McCann Health said, “Digital transformation across all sectors has accelerated over the past year, representing a lasting shift in how society will approach all facets of life, especially our health. Moreover, the past year has also indicated that it’s just as critical to expand and enhance our own organization’s digital capabilities and efficiencies. The digital revolution is changing how healthcare professionals engage with patients, how medical professional engage with each other, and is empowering individuals in their own healthcare decision making. Adriano’s ability to meld the power of digital with data, strategy and creativity will bring to life our bold vision of the future of McCann Health.”

Said Botter, “While we’ve seen what kind of transformation necessity can drive over the past year, now is the opportunity to harness that momentum. With the advent of new technologies, advanced data and digital platforms across health, we now have new solutions to apply to our clients’ most significant challenges. It’s an incredibly exciting time to take on this work and make an impact.”

He will report to McCann Health Global CEO John Cahill and work closely with McCann Wordgroup Chief Digital Officer Sean MacDonald, sitting on the global Digital Steering Committee and chairing the McCann Health Digital Leadership Council.

“Adriano is the perfect person to introduce new models of ways of working, new capabilities and new organizational structures to ensure McCann Health evolves, adapts and sustains its leadership position in the industry. I am confident he will joyfully experiment with disruptive thinking to help drive client impact and help us realize a world of greater self-expression, creativity and inclusiveness,” said Sean MacDonald.

In his previous role at McCann Health Brazil, Botter developed partnerships with big technology and social media companies to bridge the gap between data, creativity and strategy. Throughout his 14 years of experience in advertising, he has worked for various agencies within WPP and IPG, implementing digital projects for local and global brands, such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Apple, WWF, AstraZeneca, Nestle, Novartis, Bayer and GSK. He has received industry recognition from El Ojo, Cannes Lions, Effie Awards, Awwwards and FWA. Prior to joining McCann Health, Botter worked as a Business Consultant at KPMG and held various other digital leadership positions in creative and technology agencies. Outside of his role at McCann Health, Botter is an active angel investor and board member of four companies in the fashion, retail, technology and real estate industries.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, three-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health and winner of an unprecedented twelve Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top five creative award shows, is one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare communications networks. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to our clients. Our 1,900+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents are united by one vision: to help our clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health, spans a range of global practices including strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement. McCann Health is a part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), a global leader in modern marketing solutions.

