McCann Health London announces new leadership line-up

Managing Director and strategy leads promoted from within

London, May 27, 2022 – McCann Health London announces a new leadership line-up in a raft of management promotions as part of the group’s ongoing growth, enabled by last year’s formation of IPG Health.

Alex Frew becomes Managing Director of McCann Health London, reporting to President of IPG Health UK, Jonathan Kukathasan, who previously held the role. Alex has been with McCann Health London for five years, latterly as Managing Partner.

Rob Fuller, previously Head of Strategy for McCann Health London, becomes Head of Planning for McCann Health agencies across Europe, focused on strengthening strategic output across the region.

Parrus Doshi will step into the role of Head of Strategy for McCann Health London. Parrus, who has been with McCann Health London for over five years, has been critical to helping the agency become recognised as one of the most effective in healthcare.

“Alex, Rob and Parrus have been vital to our growth and success in recent years, and I’m thrilled to see them elevated to these new roles,” said Jonathan Kukathasan, President of IPG Health UK. “With their focus on fostering greater connectivity and interoperability across our McCann Health agencies and FCB Health sister agencies, we will undoubtedly take our clients through the next period of growth.”

Alex Frew, Managing Director of McCann Health London comments, “It is wonderful to be part of an organisation that supports personal career progression at all levels across the agency. It’s a great opportunity for everyone involved and I’m delighted to be leading the team forward during this exciting new phase for healthcare communications.”

About McCann Health London

Part of the IPG Health network, McCann Health London is one of the most awarded healthcare communications agencies. We are guided by our founding philosophy, Truth Well Told, and united by one vision: to help our clients’ brands and businesses play a meaningful role in people’s health. We combine science, creativity and strategy to deliver best-in-class services to some of the world’s top, as well as emerging, health and wellness brands. We do this by challenging convention and bringing to life smart, creative ideas that push boundaries and leave the world a healthier place than we found it.

McCann Health London recently became European Health Agency of the Year at London International Awards, won Grand Prixes and Golds at the 2021 Cannes Lions and was featured in AdWeek’s Top 25 global campaigns of 2021.

About IPG Health

Home to FCB Health and McCann Health agencies, IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 5,000+ people across six continents, all singularly focused on accelerating progress in health for good and for all. With science, creativity, technology and data at our core, IPG Health makes science approachable, understandable and actionable. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to a broad range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more