McCann Health Names Jim Joseph President, McCann Health North America

Joseph joins McCann Health after 8 years at Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) where, while serving as Global President, he helped lead the firm’s strategic transformation from traditional public relations to fully integrated marketing communications, including the complex merger of Burson Marsteller with Cohn & Wolfe. His extensive consumer and healthcare experience includes time at Publicis, where among other roles, he served as the Managing Director at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness. He started his career in client-side brand management at Johnson & Johnson and Arm & Hammer. Joseph has expertise and has led campaigns in numerous therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, upper respiratory, HIV, dermatology, women’s health, diabetes, immunizations, and oncology. Throughout his illustrious career Joseph has developed a proven track record of leading and managing global brands and agencies for sustained growth and innovation.

In his new role, Joseph will oversee all North American advertising and promotion agencies in the US and Canada, as well as build and expand the North American growth team.

“I look forward to seeing the results of Jim’s expert leadership at McCann Health North America,” said John Cahill, Global CEO of McCann Health. “His decades-long industry experience, investment in innovation and talent will help continue the momentum we have been seeing in the region and push us even further towards raising the bar in delivering the best possible work for our clients.”

“It’s no secret that McCann Health is a leader in the global healthcare marketing space. Joining the network during a time of immense recognition and explosive growth in the North American region is incredibly exciting,” said Joseph. “I look forward to championing both the groundbreaking work that McCann Health produces for our clients, as well as the network’s greatest asset: our employees.”

Joseph has been recognized consistently, both individually as well as part of the agencies he has led, including numerous Best Agency to Work For and Agency of the Year awards, as well as for the Diversity and Inclusion Company of the Year in 2019. Joseph is also the author of the critically acclaimed, award-winning book and blog series “The Experience Effect,” about the impact that a compelling and consistent brand experience can have on customer loyal and business results. He also recently released his latest book titled “The Conscious Marketer.” Joseph serves as an adjunct instructor at New York University, teaching master’s degree courses. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Columbia University and a BS in Marketing and Communication from Cornell University.

McCann Health North America has had a standout year for industry recognition, new business wins and growth. More than 50 percent of McCann Health North America’s clients are now global brands. The region welcomed new clients, such as Sarepta and Bayer Consumer Health, while also expanding AstraZeneca, RB, Janssen, Sanofi, Pfizer, Takeda, Novartis and Vertex businesses across the network. Each of the North American agencies received recognition in high-profile industry awards shows throughout 2019 and 2020, including McCann Health Managed Markets recent Agency of the Year award at the 2020 Med Ad News Manny awards.

McCann Health is the world’s #1 creatively awarded and effective health network. Recent accolades include being named the 2019 Cannes Lions Healthcare Network of the Year for the third time in the last four years and winning the Cannes 2019 Pharma Grand Prix. McCann Health was also named the Most Awarded Network for the second straight year at the 2019 Creative Floor Awards. Additional recognition for McCann Health agencies came from the Clio Health Awards, MM&M, London International Awards, Epica, and other shows across the globe.

McCann Health, three-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health and winner of an unprecedented twelve Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top five creative award shows, is one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare communications networks. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to our clients. Our 1,900+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents are united by one vision: to help our clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health, spans a range of global practices including strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement. McCann Health is a part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), a global leader in modern marketing solutions.

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people’s lives. McCann Worldgroup was named “Global Agency Of The Year” by Adweek magazine, “Network of the Year” by the Cannes Lions, the world’s most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), “Global Network of the Year” by Campaign Magazine and “Network of The Year” by The Webby Awards. Fast Company named McCann Worldgroup to its list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

