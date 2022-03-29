McCann Health New York Adds Top Talent to Creative Bench



Jorge Munoz joins the agency’s celebrated creative team

New York, March 29, 2022 – McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company, today announced that Jorge Munoz has joined the agency as executive creative director. Partnering with chief creative officer Stephanie Berman and executive creative director Josh Grossberg, Munoz will continue to inspire best-in-class creativity and a collaborative culture at the award-winning agency.

“We are thrilled to have Jorge join McCann Health New York and help continue to fuel our extraordinary creative momentum,” said Berman. “We look forward to seeing Jorge bring his talents to our team and deliver superior work for our clients.”

Munoz brings 20 years of experience within health, pharma and consumer advertising, most recently serving as executive creative director at Golin Chicago. He also held the role of creative director at Energy BBDO working on consumer brands, including Starbucks, SC Johnson and Bayer. Munoz is a ‘boomerang’ – someone who has left IPG Health agencies and returned a short time after – having spent over two years at the network’s AREA 23 unit. Prior to moving to the United States in 2016, he served as an art director in Chile, with roles at BBDO Chile, VMLY&R and GREY Chile. An award-winning creative, Munoz’s work has been recognized by Cannes Lions, the Clio Awards, D&AD, The ANDY Awards, The Effie Awards, The One Show, among other distinctions.

“I’m excited to reunite with the IPG Health family and join McCann Health New York’s vibrant agency culture,” said Munoz. “I look forward to working with the team’s incredible roster of client partners and continuing to bring the innovative and world-class creativity that the agency is renowned for.”

Munoz’s arrival comes after a tremendous year for McCann Health New York, which was recognized as Agency of the Year at the 2021 Clio Health Awards, London International Awards and The Creative Floor Awards, and as the World’s #1 healthcare agency by Advertising Health.

About McCann Health New York, an IPG Health Company

Part of the IPG Health network, McCann Health New York is one of the most celebrated and awarded full-service healthcare communications agencies. With deep roots in DTC and HCP advertising, the agency takes creativity, communications planning and strategic thinking to new heights. With a client roster comprised of the world’s top, as well as emerging, health and wellness companies, McCann Health New York’s purpose is to relentlessly pursue creative solutions for brands with the belief that creativity has the power to change lives. The agency has been recognized with the highest industry honors from globally esteemed award programs including Cannes Lions, Clio Health and London International Awards. Visit mccannhealthnewyork.com to learn more.