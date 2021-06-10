MCCANN HEALTH NEW YORK ELEVATES MATT SILVER TO PRESIDENT

NEW YORK (JUNE 10, 2021) – McCann Health New York today announced the promotion of Matt Silver, General Manager of McCann Health New York, to the role of President. His promotion is announced during a period of tremendous growth and industry recognition for the agency, domestically and on the global stage.

Jim Joseph, President, McCann Health North America, said, “In searching for who would take over the role of President for McCann Health New York, Matt’s leadership emerged as the lynchpin to the agency’s accomplishments, even amid a period of uncertainty for much of our industry. With his intimate knowledge of the agency and its business, I’m confident he’ll usher McCann Health New York through continued success as they evolve to stay ahead of talent expectations and client needs.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter for McCann Health New York. I know that by staying true to who we are, focusing on our work and continuing to build a thriving community based on connection for our people, we’ll reinforce our stellar track record in helping our clients’ brands and businesses earn a meaningful role in people’s lives,” said Silver.

In his new role, Silver will lead the McCann Health New York Executive Leadership team and join the McCann Health North America Leadership Team.

Silver joined McCann Health in 2017 and has been a key leader in helping McCann Health New York achieve its transformation and growth. He brough to the agency an amazing depth and breadth of healthcare marketing expertise, along with a diverse mix of traditional, digital and strategic skills. Prior to McCann Health, Silver held leadership positions at Publicis Health, Havas Health and CCG/Cell Division. He will report to Jim Joseph, President, McCann Health North America.

McCann Health, three-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health and winner of an unprecedented twelve Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top five creative award shows, is one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare communications networks. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to our clients. Our 2,500 employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents are united by one vision: to help our clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health, spans a range of global practices including strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement. McCann Health is a part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), a global leader in modern marketing solutions.

