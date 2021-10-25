McCann Health New York Elevates Stephanie Berman to Chief Creative Officer

New York, October 25, 2021 ­– McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company, today announced the promotion of Stephanie Berman to Chief Creative Officer of the McCann Health flagship agency. Building on her three-year tenure with the agency, Berman will lead the creative team, evolving their creative offerings and underpinning the agency’s reputation as one of the world’s best. She will also continue reinforcing and delivering on the agency’s focus of producing best-in-class work that helps clients’ brands and businesses play a meaningful role in people’s lives. Berman previously held the role of Executive Creative Director.

Berman’s elevation comes on the heels of an impressive streak of award wins for the agency. To date, in the 2020-2021 award season, the agency has brought home an incredible 40+ wins, including being named Agency of the Year by Clio Health and World’s Most Awarded Agency by The Creative Floor. The show also named McCann Health the Most Awarded Network for the third year in a row, a spectacular honor that marked the first time a network has swept both categories in the show’s history.

McCann Health New York is also seeing great business momentum and expansive growth. Now, as part of the IPG Health network, and with newly minted leadership, the agency is set to continue its extraordinary success, generating world-changing ideas and creative.

Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health said: “Our proactive career management philosophy has always been at the heart of our business – investing in our people, prioritizing their strengths and interests, and giving them the opportunities to flourish across the expansive IPG Health network. Stephanie is the embodiment of this approach, and we couldn’t be prouder to have her at the helm of McCann Health New York’s creative offering.”

“Stephanie is a brilliant creative mentor and galvanizes our team to pull together and push for results” said Matt Silver, President of McCann Health New York. “I have seen firsthand the difference she has made in our work, our culture, and community. Stephanie truly personifies our values and I feel lucky to have her steering the ship and leading our creative team and agency to even greater heights.”

Berman joined McCann Health New York in 2018 as Executive Creative Director. For two decades she has focused exclusively on health and wellness, including CV/Met, infectious disease, mental health, oncology, and rare diseases, with clients ranging from major pharmaceutical organizations to startups bringing their first product to market. Prior to McCann Health New York, Berman was a partner and Chief Creative Officer at The Bloc, where she built and inspired a multi-functional team to deliver work consistently recognized as industry-leading, and served as Creative Council Chair for The Bloc Partners global network. Berman strongly believes in the power of mentorship and prioritizes mentoring up-and-coming creative industry talent.

“I am thrilled to lead this amazing team and build on the great momentum McCann Health New York has seen this year. Now, as part of IPG Health, we’re supercharging that effort. It’s an ambitious creative culture, but a supportive one – in encouraging every individual to deploy their unique talents to achieve their best, we become our best.”