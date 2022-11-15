McCann Health New York welcomes new leadership

New York, November 15, 2022 – IPG Health, a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies, has appointed new leadership to usher in the next evolution of its lauded McCann Health New York agency. The move sees AREA 23 leaders, Renee Mellas and Tim Hawkey, add McCann Health New York to their responsibilities as Group President and Chief Creative Officer, respectively.

“These leadership appointments enable us to further accelerate the value that McCann Health New York delivers to their clients, brands and people,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “Renee and Tim have a proven history of delivering unparalleled levels of client satisfaction, creative firepower, and opportunities for their clients and teams.”

This leadership transition builds on years of successful collaboration across clients and brands shared between AREA 23 and McCann Health New York.

“McCann Health New York is a legendary brand in the industry,” said Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the talented teams across the agency and together take the creative to even greater heights.”

Renee Mellas commented, “IPG’s open architecture model has enabled winning collaboration for years. I’ve had the privilege, over this past year, to see and experience the incredible talent and resources at McCann Health New York, and look forward to nurturing deeper interconnectivity and interoperability with the broader IPG Health network to accelerate growth and impact for our clients.”

Matt Silver, who served as McCann Health New York’s President is transitioning to pursue new opportunities at the end of the year.

About McCann Health NY

McCann Health New York is one of the most awarded healthcare communications agencies. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to some of the world’s top, as well as emerging, health and wellness brands and companies. Our people are united by one vision: to help our clients’ brands and businesses play a meaningful role in people’s lives. Part of the IPG Health network, the McCann Health offering spans a range of global practices including strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement. Visit mccannhealthnewyork.com to learn more.

About AREA 23

Part of the IPG Health network, AREA 23 is a full-service agency focused on pushing creativity and invention in healthcare marketing to new heights. Its “What If” way of working provides a framework for breakthrough ideas that truly drive innovation and keep clients ahead of industry trends. AREA 23 has been consistently recognized with the highest industry awards and honors including three Grands Prix at Cannes Lions and “Healthcare Agency of the Year” at Cannes Lions in 2017 and 2020/2021, and “Global Health Agency of the Year” and “Global Pharma Agency of the Year” at the 2022 London International Awards. Visit area23hc.com to learn more.

About IPG Health

IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,000+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades including “Network of the Year” at the 2022 London International Awards, 2022 MM+M Awards, 2022 Manny Awards, 2022 Clio Health Awards, and the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

Source: IPG Health