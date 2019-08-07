NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — McCann Health today announced Hilary Gentile’s promotion to the newly created position of Global Chief Strategy Officer. She has been with McCann Health for 20 years and served as the Chief Strategy Officer for North America since 2015 and has extensive experience with new product launches, business planning and helping companies across the spectrum of health, wellness and pharmaceuticals, unlock truths to drive customer behavior. She will report to Global CEO John Cahill in her new role.

“Hilary becomes the galvanizer of McCann Health’s strategic and creative product globally and will be responsible for creating and upholding the standards of strategic and leadership excellence across the entire agency,” said John Cahill, Global CEO at McCann Health. “I look forward to welcoming her as the newest member of our Global Leadership Team.”

Among Gentile’s major accomplishments is the adoption of McCann Worldgroup’s Truth 2 Meaning (T2M) strategic planning process across McCann Health, the creation of the proprietary strategic tool Future-Scape and the launch of McCann’s Truth About Doctors study. As a testament to this multi-disciplinary excellence, Hilary was inducted into the 2017 MM&M Hall of Femme. As one of healthcare marketing’s leading strategists, she has become a trusted advisor to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the North American region.

“I’m delighted that Hilary will be expanding her strategic leadership role at McCann Health,” said Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Worldgroup. “Her extensive background and understanding of the evolving healthcare landscape will help us supercharge our efforts across the world as we seek to help our clients and their brands play a meaningful role in people’s lives across the patient, payer and provider spectrum.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead McCann Heath’s talented, multi-disciplined strategy team. Our strategic prowess and relentless dedication to innovation is the key to integrating our offerings to our clients,” said Hilary Gentile, Global Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Health. “I am dedicated to applying smart, human-centered thinking to the creation of authentic connections globally: across our people, our products, our processes, our places and our promotions.”

About McCann Health



A three-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health and the winner of an unprecedented twelve Network of the Year titles from the industry’s top five creative awards shows, McCann Health, is one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare communications networks. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to our clients. Our 1,900+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents are united by one vision: to help our clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health, spans a range of global practices including strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement. McCann Health is a part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (IPG), a global leader in modern marketing solutions.

SOURCE McCann Health