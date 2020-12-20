McConnell says deal reached on $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders of both parties on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

“More help is on the way,” McConnell said on the Senate floor of the measure to provide assistance to address a number of coronavirus-related issues.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-congressdeal/mcconnell-says-deal-reached-on-900-billion-covid-19-relief-bill-idUSKBN28U0XF