McConnell says deal reached on $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders of both parties on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.
“More help is on the way,” McConnell said on the Senate floor of the measure to provide assistance to address a number of coronavirus-related issues.
Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-congressdeal/mcconnell-says-deal-reached-on-900-billion-covid-19-relief-bill-idUSKBN28U0XF