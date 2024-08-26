MDLinx names new chief commercial officer

MDLinx, part of the M3 global network dedicated to innovation in healthcare solutions through digital transformation, appoints Katya Petrova as its Chief Commercial Officer, to lead the organization’s next wave of growth. Petrova, a trailblazer in healthcare marketing solutions, has rich experience advancing ways to drive physicians’ engagement with health and wellness information, by fusing data, content and product into campaigns that drive behavior change.

“Sky is truly the limit in what we can build next, leaning on the MDLinx’s know-how in physician engagement”, said Petrova. “From the trusted endemic portal with highly qualified loyal audience to omni-dynamic solutions platform, MDLinx’s journey is a testament to active listening to our customer while mobilizing the firepower of the larger M3 organization to inform what’s next in data and product solutions. I cannot be more thrilled to bring my marketing and product expertise to continuous innovation with this brilliant team”.

“Katya is a proven leader that brings a new level of energy and a fresh perspective to our business”, – said Aki Tomaru, CEO of M3, USA. “In her role as the Chief Commercial Officer she is tasked with product and service innovation laser-focused on our customer needs while also being responsible for the growth and operational infrastructure”.

According to Petrova, both healthcare professionals and the brands that market to them are starved for efficient and effective solutions that deliver at the intersection of relevant context and behavioral data-driven insight. “MDLinx is uniquely positioned to engage physicians as whole humans, when and where they find most value in the information exchange – the capability earned over years of astute data analysis and pattern recognition, following M3’s global philosophy of solving healthcare issues through unprecedented support of physicians throughout their clinical and professional journeys”, she added. “It’s time for us to raise the bar in what’s possible”.

ABOUT M3 USA

M3 USA has been at the forefront of healthcare innovation since the inception in 2000, offering high quality digital solutions across healthcare, life sciences and pharmaceutical market operations. M3 USA has seen remarkable growth, fueled by the mission to utilize the internet for a healthier world and more efficient healthcare systems. M3 USA’s success is anchored in physician trusted, award-winning digital platforms, including MDlinx, that engage healthcare professional communities globally, facilitating impactful medical education, innovative training, physician career opportunities, precise job placement and insightful market research.

Source: MDLinx