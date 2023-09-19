MDsave launches mammogram campaign for breast cancer awareness

NASHVILLE, TN (September 19, 2023) — MDsave, the healthcare services platform connecting providers, employers, and patients to transparent and transactable healthcare, announces today the launch of its annual campaign to reduce the cost of 2D and 3D screening mammograms. MDsave works with hospitals and imaging centers across the country in a collaborative effort to lower costs and make preventive care check-ups more affordable and accessible to all–whether insured or uninsured.

Beginning October 1, patients can purchase a voucher for a screening mammogram at any participating hospital or imaging center, averaging $99 for 2D screenings and $149 for 3D screenings. The voucher is available to anyone concerned about out-of-pocket costs and remains valid for six months at most facilities.

“At MDsave, we understand the importance of preventive care, and we are proud to offer patients the opportunity to take proactive steps in their health with our mammogram promotional campaign,” said Charlie Byrge, chief operating officer for MDsave. “By taking advantage of this campaign, patients can make sure they get the care they need at affordable prices.”

“As a breast cancer survivor, I know firsthand that providing people with access to important preventive care like mammograms can save lives,” said Pat Sherrod of the Edna B. and Joyce Fay Washington Breast Cancer Foundation. “We as an organization serve to support medically underserved and uninsured women. This campaign aligns with our goal to ensure no one is unable to receive care because of financial limitations, and we are happy to participate each year.”

Currently, over 90 hospitals and imaging centers are participating in the campaign, supporting MDsave’s larger mission of making healthcare accessible and affordable by changing the way patients shop for care. Patients can shop and purchase their procedure online or contact MDsave’s in-house customer support team for assistance in locating participating hospitals. Spanish-speaking customer support is also available. To find participating facilities in your area, please visit: www.mdsave.com/mammogram

About MDsave

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, MDsave is the nation’s leading online medical service platform connecting providers, employers, and consumers to fully bundled, transactable, high-quality healthcare at fair, transparent prices. Through innovative technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers through bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave’s patented technology also supports employers and payers to deliver more value to employees and policyholders, minimizing out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit www.mdsave.com

Source: MDsave