Med Ad News 2023 Marketer on the Rise: Michael Mazza

Michael Mazza is senior director, consumer marketing for the Horizon Therapeutics brand Krystexxa. He was nominated by Epsilon.

Executives say during 2022, Krystexxa experienced exceptional year-over-year sales growth. “This was due mainly to Mike and the Horizon Krystexxa team’s patient-centric and targeted approach,” Epsilon managers say.

According to leaders at Epsilon, “Mike takes a deep dive into the brand’s analytics. He cross-pollinates the data against all of the brand’s initiatives to craft an informative and data-insightful approach for optimizing existing assets and creating new tactics. Mike’s focus on a digital approach has seen the Krystexxa website’s traffic increase 17 percent year-over-year. His targeted audience segmentation approach, to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time, has resulted in an 80 percent year-over-year increase in preferred website actions taken.

“Through his approach with patient engagement, Mike creates a story that helps the prospective patient connect with relevant content that will inspire and motivate them to take the ‘next step.’ His ‘next step’ social media retargeting ads approach, to deliver ads with specific “next step” messaging based on prospective patients’ previous activity, has increased the preferred website call-to-action by 53 percent.

“The challenges of an IV brand against a prescription pill market are daunting. Based on Mike’s DTC leadership, Krystexxa initiatives have seen exceptional growth in these areas: returning visitors are up 34 percent year over year; patient sub-populations, including patients with chronic kidney disease, have been identified and are growing; a CRM program has been deployed; and an SMS program optimized. These have all strongly positioned Krystexxa, and as a result, the brand is poised to continue this upward trajectory in 2023.”