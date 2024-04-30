Med Ad News 2024 Industry Person of the Year: Ken Begasse Jr.

2023 was a banner year for ConcentricLife, the agency founded in 2002 by Michael Sanzen and Ken Begasse Jr., the agency’s CEO and 2024 Med Ad News Industry Person of the Year.

It has been a long time coming – Ken’s career in healthcare marketing began with an internship when he was 19 years old, starting in the art department. He transitioned to client services, where he very quickly became a pivotal leader on the launches of both Lipitor and Viagra. Viagra in particular was a revolutionary campaign that provided the blueprint for medicalizing a supposed lifestyle condition and for enabling candid conversations with physicians.

Before turning 30 Ken transitioned into the role of agency founder, starting what was then Concentric Healthcare Advertising with his father, Ken Begasse Sr., and Sanzen, with a bet that clients wanted better access to senior-level staff. That bet paid off, and they quickly landed accounts with blue-chip clients. Since inception, the agency has been awarded Launch of the Year three times: for Rexulti, Ultomiris, and most recently, Wegovy; and been named Agency of the Year nine times. Importantly, the agency was also recognized as one of the industry’s Best Places to Work, in 2019 and in 2023.

While leading the agency as CEO, Ken has also been a force for good in the broader industry, including as a member of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame, where he has been involved with efforts to ensure recruitment of candidates that reflects the diversity of our country. At ConcentricLife Ken has also been focused on the expansion of the agency’s own DEI work, bringing on a Director of DEI, Learning, and Development; on the agency’s culture, through events like its annual retreat; and on the mentorship of a generation of healthcare marketing leaders (two of the agency’s current managing directors began as interns).

Says Kristin McAteer, managing director of client solutions: “Ken embodies the essence of leadership, not just through his actions but through his unwavering commitment to do better … to be better. Ken embodies a culture of continuous learning and development, encouraging each member of our team to reach their full potential. His mentorship and guidance inspire us to push boundaries, think creatively, and strive for excellence in everything we do.”

As the agency kicked off its 2023, it debuted a supercharged organization, a combined 275 employees across specialty practices in rare disease, health care, and wellness; in addition to marketing centers of excellence across experience design, medical communications, commercial strategy, production, engagement, and social media.

Ken oversaw not only organic growth during this time, but also was instrumental in new business wins, and saw the agency’s headcount grow a further 10 percent by the end of the year, despite headwinds in the industry.

His drive to give back saw ConcentricLife invest in the next generation with its support of the Harvey Mudd Clinic Program, and the start of an annual fund to support students from underrepresented backgrounds in healthcare and advertising education.

His status within the industry has earned Ken accolades such as the Elite 100 and Agency CEO of the Year. And his vision saw him installed as the co-chair of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame.

Julie Prosonic, managing director of agency operations, notes, “Through Ken’s unwavering passion and innovative spirit, he redefines what is possible in the realm of healthcare communications. He embodies the essence of inspiration, fearlessly pioneering new approaches that drive positive change and improve healthcare outcomes. His visionary leadership serves as a beacon of hope and possibility, inspiring others to dream big and challenge the status quo.”

And Ken especially pushed the limits last year as he led the agency to its acquisition by Accenture, which opens the doors to an incomparable suite of end-to-end solutions for lifesciences clients – from business transformation, to redefining brand work, to downstream production and content capabilities.

It’s a coup that will fundamentally change what it means to deliver on every step of the journey for lifesciences clients, and thanks to Ken, ConcentricLife is an integral part of this.

His business partner Michael Sanzen sums it up: “Anyone that’s ever met Ken knows that his drive and energy are limitless. I look back at 30-plus years … where I happened to have a front-row seat … and I think I can safely say he’s not quite done yet.”