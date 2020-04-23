Med Ad News Announces 2020 Manny Awards Finalists

Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News announces the nominees for the 31st Annual Manny Awards, honoring the best in healthcare advertising and communications. Now, more than ever, the role of effectively communicating the research, development, administration and efficacy of drug therapies to HCPs, Payers and Patients alike, is paramount to successfully navigating the world through this pandemic and beyond. 

This is a time for self-reflection. It is a time for innovation. It is a time to seek inspiration from the groundbreaking work produced over the past year, as we’re reinforced daily of the importance of effective yet ethical communication surrounding therapeutics and vaccines in order to safely treat various disease states, not the least of which is the current Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s Manny Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

John Cahill

McCann Health Global CEO John Cahill is being recognized as the 2020 Industry Person of the Year. Under John’s leadership, McCann Health has become the world’s largest professional and consumer health communications network. He is responsible for leading more than 1,900 employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents united by one vision: to help McCann Health clients’ brands and businesses play a meaningful role in people’s lives.

John led McCann Health during 2019 to major global creative recognition and strong growth, including winning significant new accounts such as Sarepta’s global gene therapy business and retaining the majority of GSK’s global business, while also expanding businesses across the network, including AstraZeneca, RB, Janssen, Sanofi, Pfizer, Takeda, Novartis and Vertex.

Organizationally, John’s 2019 hires included a new global chief creative officer and chief strategy officer, making McCann Health’s global leadership team 60 percent women and 20 percent people of color.

John’s commitment has driven McCann Health’s expanded capabilities in global public health and science-based expertise. McCann Health is the only healthcare communications agency that sits on the UN’s Global Health Security Private Sector Roundtable that sets the agenda on significant topics including pandemic preparedness. He championed the creation of the McCann Health Global Scientific Council that taps into the network’s 450-plus strong community of PhDs, MDs, pharmacists, and other scientific experts and provides expert support across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Mamta Chhabra

Mamta Chhabra, Patient Experience Marketing Lead – Immunology Marketing at biopharmaceutical company UCB, is the recipient of Med Ad News’ Marketer on the Rise award. Whether launching new products or award-winning DTC campaigns, Mamta has a proven record of success in driving brand growth. Fueled by cutting-edge digital, social and media strategies, her career highlights include work on the launches of the blockbuster brands Cosentyx and Gilenya with Novartis. For the Gilenya launch, Mamta delivered a first-of-its-kind social campaign that woke the industry to the potential of social media. The Gilenya HEY MS, Take This! campaign won recognition from various expert groups.

When she joined UCB, Mamta created an immediate impact with a psoriasis campaign that delivered significant growing awareness, trial and Rx lift in a fiercely competitive marketplace. One of her most recent successes is the launch of blockbuster medicine Cimzia’s multi-channel Plan for Fun, not Flares campaign with an extremely modest budget relative to competitors in the immunology space. midstream, Mamta provided consistent and clear vision to deliver an impactful creative campaign. She led the charge in campaign activation to outsmart – not outspend – within the crowded and highly competitive immunology space using a media strategy that reaches patients in critical decision-making moments. Within the first three months, more than 335,000 patients diagnosed with psoriasis, Crohn’s disease or non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis were exposed to campaign messaging. Mamta continues to advance patient marketing capabilities and prepare the organization for new product launches within a portfolio strategy.

 

Voted by Med Ad News staff and industry peers, these are the 2020 Manny Awards nominees:

 

Agency of the Year Category I

AREA 23         

TBWA\WorldHealth  

W2O   

 

Agency of the Year Category II         

Biolumina      

The Bloc         

FCBCURE        

 

Agency of the Year Category III        

Dudnyk           

McCann Health Managed Markets    

MedThink Communications  

 

Agency on the Rise   

Centron          

DDB Health    

Moon Rabbit  

 

Best Consumer Print Campaign        

AREA 23: The 10% Campaign

Concentric Health Experience: Each. Day. Matters  

GSW: It Ain’t Reefer, It’s Relief         

 

Best Consumer TV/Radio Campaign

AbelsonTaylor: Bad Enough For Botox          

AREA 23: One Word   

Fingerpaint: Facts on Hand    

 

Best Consumer Web Campaign        

CDM: Break Free From Your Glasses

Concentric Health Experience: Each. Day. Matters  

FCB Health New York: Amazing Things         

 

Best Experiential Campaign  

AbelsonTaylor: Our Lab Is Everywhere          

AREA 23: Toilet Books

Trio and Studio Rx, An FCB Health Network Company: Challenges of Relapse Escape Room         

 

Best Interactive Patient Campaign   

AREA 23: One Word   

AREA 23: See Sound   

Patients & Purpose: Ella the Jellyfish

 

Best Interactive Physician Campaign

AREA 23: Chaos Within          

Concentric Health Experience: Room to Breathe VR

W2O: Botanical Walk

 

Best Launch Campaign          

CDM for Staar Surgical’s EVO Visian ICL        

Concentric Health Experience for SAGE Therapeutics’ Zulresso       

FCB Health New York and imre Health for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Vyleesi

 

Best Managed Markets Campaign   

EVERSANA ENGAGE: Synagis Connect          

McCann Health Managed Markets: Janssen Immunology    

McCann Health Managed Markets: Regeneron Access Adventure  

PRECISIONvalue: Takeda’s Evolving Oncology Practice Model

 

Best Medical Device Campaign        

AREA 23: One Word   

AREA 23: See Sound   

DiD Agency: ON-Q     

 

Best Nonbranded Campaign 

Dudnyk: Trapped by BED       

McCann Health New York: Migraine is Complex       

Neon: Monster in the Dark    

 

Best Patient Engagement Campaign

AbelsonTaylor: It’s Your Move         

Area 23: Grabber Claw          

Concentric Health Experience: Signs

 

Best Philanthropic Campaign

FCB Health New York: Cough It Up    

Fingerpaint: Tackle Can Wait

Patients & Purpose: Nad & Tad         

 

Best Professional Print Campaign    

AREA 23: Toilet Books

Harrison and Star: Magic Carpet       

McCann Health New Jersey: XARELTO: The Unexpected Campaign

 

Best Professional Web Campaign    

CDM Princeton: Ilumya         

Klick: Demand More  

Neon: Monster in the Dark    

 

Best Rare Disease Campaign

FCBCURE: Seizure Cap

Fingerpaint: CroFab   

GSW: Don’t Wait. Nplate       

 

Best Self Promotion Campaign         

AbelsonTaylor: Wall Art        

GSW: Speaking Digital

HCB Health: Bring Your Dog to Work Day     

 

Best Social Media Campaign

CDM: Humour vs Tumour      

Intouch: #OvaryAct    

MicroMass Communications: #FtheList        

 

Diversity & Inclusion Champion        

GSW   

Heartbeat       

Intouch Group

 

Heart Award  

AbelsonTaylor

CMI/Compas  

Dudnyk             

 

Industry Person of the Year  

John Cahill, Global CEO, McCann Health                              

 

Marketer on the Rise        

Mamta Chhabra, Patient Experience Marketing Lead – Immunology Marketing, UCB (nominated by Intouch Solutions)                         

 

Most Admired Agency          

AREA 23         

GSW   

Klick    

 

Most Creative Agency

AREA 23         

Harrison and Star      

McCann Health New York      

 

Network of the Year 

FCB Health Network  

McCann Health          

Omnicom Health Group         

 

Vision Award 

Cambridge BioMarketing      

Fingerpaint    

W2O   

 

