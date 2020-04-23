Med Ad News Announces 2020 Manny Awards Finalists

Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News announces the nominees for the 31st Annual Manny Awards, honoring the best in healthcare advertising and communications. Now, more than ever, the role of effectively communicating the research, development, administration and efficacy of drug therapies to HCPs, Payers and Patients alike, is paramount to successfully navigating the world through this pandemic and beyond.
This is a time for self-reflection. It is a time for innovation. It is a time to seek inspiration from the groundbreaking work produced over the past year, as we’re reinforced daily of the importance of effective yet ethical communication surrounding therapeutics and vaccines in order to safely treat various disease states, not the least of which is the current Covid-19 pandemic.
This year’s Manny Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
McCann Health Global CEO John Cahill is being recognized as the 2020 Industry Person of the Year. Under John’s leadership, McCann Health has become the world’s largest professional and consumer health communications network. He is responsible for leading more than 1,900 employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents united by one vision: to help McCann Health clients’ brands and businesses play a meaningful role in people’s lives.
John led McCann Health during 2019 to major global creative recognition and strong growth, including winning significant new accounts such as Sarepta’s global gene therapy business and retaining the majority of GSK’s global business, while also expanding businesses across the network, including AstraZeneca, RB, Janssen, Sanofi, Pfizer, Takeda, Novartis and Vertex.
Organizationally, John’s 2019 hires included a new global chief creative officer and chief strategy officer, making McCann Health’s global leadership team 60 percent women and 20 percent people of color.
John’s commitment has driven McCann Health’s expanded capabilities in global public health and science-based expertise. McCann Health is the only healthcare communications agency that sits on the UN’s Global Health Security Private Sector Roundtable that sets the agenda on significant topics including pandemic preparedness. He championed the creation of the McCann Health Global Scientific Council that taps into the network’s 450-plus strong community of PhDs, MDs, pharmacists, and other scientific experts and provides expert support across a wide range of therapeutic areas.
Mamta Chhabra, Patient Experience Marketing Lead – Immunology Marketing at biopharmaceutical company UCB, is the recipient of Med Ad News’ Marketer on the Rise award. Whether launching new products or award-winning DTC campaigns, Mamta has a proven record of success in driving brand growth. Fueled by cutting-edge digital, social and media strategies, her career highlights include work on the launches of the blockbuster brands Cosentyx and Gilenya with Novartis. For the Gilenya launch, Mamta delivered a first-of-its-kind social campaign that woke the industry to the potential of social media. The Gilenya HEY MS, Take This! campaign won recognition from various expert groups.
When she joined UCB, Mamta created an immediate impact with a psoriasis campaign that delivered significant growing awareness, trial and Rx lift in a fiercely competitive marketplace. One of her most recent successes is the launch of blockbuster medicine Cimzia’s multi-channel Plan for Fun, not Flares campaign with an extremely modest budget relative to competitors in the immunology space. midstream, Mamta provided consistent and clear vision to deliver an impactful creative campaign. She led the charge in campaign activation to outsmart – not outspend – within the crowded and highly competitive immunology space using a media strategy that reaches patients in critical decision-making moments. Within the first three months, more than 335,000 patients diagnosed with psoriasis, Crohn’s disease or non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis were exposed to campaign messaging. Mamta continues to advance patient marketing capabilities and prepare the organization for new product launches within a portfolio strategy.
Voted by Med Ad News staff and industry peers, these are the 2020 Manny Awards nominees:
Agency of the Year Category I
AREA 23
TBWA\WorldHealth
W2O
Agency of the Year Category II
Biolumina
The Bloc
FCBCURE
Agency of the Year Category III
Dudnyk
McCann Health Managed Markets
MedThink Communications
Agency on the Rise
Centron
DDB Health
Moon Rabbit
Best Consumer Print Campaign
AREA 23: The 10% Campaign
Concentric Health Experience: Each. Day. Matters
GSW: It Ain’t Reefer, It’s Relief
Best Consumer TV/Radio Campaign
AbelsonTaylor: Bad Enough For Botox
AREA 23: One Word
Fingerpaint: Facts on Hand
Best Consumer Web Campaign
CDM: Break Free From Your Glasses
Concentric Health Experience: Each. Day. Matters
FCB Health New York: Amazing Things
Best Experiential Campaign
AbelsonTaylor: Our Lab Is Everywhere
AREA 23: Toilet Books
Trio and Studio Rx, An FCB Health Network Company: Challenges of Relapse Escape Room
Best Interactive Patient Campaign
AREA 23: One Word
AREA 23: See Sound
Patients & Purpose: Ella the Jellyfish
Best Interactive Physician Campaign
AREA 23: Chaos Within
Concentric Health Experience: Room to Breathe VR
W2O: Botanical Walk
Best Launch Campaign
CDM for Staar Surgical’s EVO Visian ICL
Concentric Health Experience for SAGE Therapeutics’ Zulresso
FCB Health New York and imre Health for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Vyleesi
Best Managed Markets Campaign
EVERSANA ENGAGE: Synagis Connect
McCann Health Managed Markets: Janssen Immunology
McCann Health Managed Markets: Regeneron Access Adventure
PRECISIONvalue: Takeda’s Evolving Oncology Practice Model
Best Medical Device Campaign
AREA 23: One Word
AREA 23: See Sound
DiD Agency: ON-Q
Best Nonbranded Campaign
Dudnyk: Trapped by BED
McCann Health New York: Migraine is Complex
Neon: Monster in the Dark
Best Patient Engagement Campaign
AbelsonTaylor: It’s Your Move
Area 23: Grabber Claw
Concentric Health Experience: Signs
Best Philanthropic Campaign
FCB Health New York: Cough It Up
Fingerpaint: Tackle Can Wait
Patients & Purpose: Nad & Tad
Best Professional Print Campaign
AREA 23: Toilet Books
Harrison and Star: Magic Carpet
McCann Health New Jersey: XARELTO: The Unexpected Campaign
Best Professional Web Campaign
CDM Princeton: Ilumya
Klick: Demand More
Neon: Monster in the Dark
Best Rare Disease Campaign
FCBCURE: Seizure Cap
Fingerpaint: CroFab
GSW: Don’t Wait. Nplate
Best Self Promotion Campaign
AbelsonTaylor: Wall Art
GSW: Speaking Digital
HCB Health: Bring Your Dog to Work Day
Best Social Media Campaign
CDM: Humour vs Tumour
Intouch: #OvaryAct
MicroMass Communications: #FtheList
Diversity & Inclusion Champion
GSW
Heartbeat
Intouch Group
Heart Award
AbelsonTaylor
CMI/Compas
Dudnyk
Industry Person of the Year
John Cahill, Global CEO, McCann Health
Marketer on the Rise
Mamta Chhabra, Patient Experience Marketing Lead – Immunology Marketing, UCB (nominated by Intouch Solutions)
Most Admired Agency
AREA 23
GSW
Klick
Most Creative Agency
AREA 23
Harrison and Star
McCann Health New York
Network of the Year
FCB Health Network
McCann Health
Omnicom Health Group
Vision Award
Cambridge BioMarketing
Fingerpaint
W2O