Med Ad News Announces 2020 Manny Awards Finalists

Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News announces the nominees for the 31st Annual Manny Awards, honoring the best in healthcare advertising and communications. Now, more than ever, the role of effectively communicating the research, development, administration and efficacy of drug therapies to HCPs, Payers and Patients alike, is paramount to successfully navigating the world through this pandemic and beyond.

This is a time for self-reflection. It is a time for innovation. It is a time to seek inspiration from the groundbreaking work produced over the past year, as we’re reinforced daily of the importance of effective yet ethical communication surrounding therapeutics and vaccines in order to safely treat various disease states, not the least of which is the current Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s Manny Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

McCann Health Global CEO John Cahill is being recognized as the 2020 Industry Person of the Year. Under John’s leadership, McCann Health has become the world’s largest professional and consumer health communications network. He is responsible for leading more than 1,900 employees in 60 offices across 20 countries and 6 continents united by one vision: to help McCann Health clients’ brands and businesses play a meaningful role in people’s lives.

John led McCann Health during 2019 to major global creative recognition and strong growth, including winning significant new accounts such as Sarepta’s global gene therapy business and retaining the majority of GSK’s global business, while also expanding businesses across the network, including AstraZeneca, RB, Janssen, Sanofi, Pfizer, Takeda, Novartis and Vertex.

Organizationally, John’s 2019 hires included a new global chief creative officer and chief strategy officer, making McCann Health’s global leadership team 60 percent women and 20 percent people of color.

John’s commitment has driven McCann Health’s expanded capabilities in global public health and science-based expertise. McCann Health is the only healthcare communications agency that sits on the UN’s Global Health Security Private Sector Roundtable that sets the agenda on significant topics including pandemic preparedness. He championed the creation of the McCann Health Global Scientific Council that taps into the network’s 450-plus strong community of PhDs, MDs, pharmacists, and other scientific experts and provides expert support across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Mamta Chhabra, Patient Experience Marketing Lead – Immunology Marketing at biopharmaceutical company UCB, is the recipient of Med Ad News’ Marketer on the Rise award. Whether launching new products or award-winning DTC campaigns, Mamta has a proven record of success in driving brand growth. Fueled by cutting-edge digital, social and media strategies, her career highlights include work on the launches of the blockbuster brands Cosentyx and Gilenya with Novartis. For the Gilenya launch, Mamta delivered a first-of-its-kind social campaign that woke the industry to the potential of social media. The Gilenya HEY MS, Take This! campaign won recognition from various expert groups.

When she joined UCB, Mamta created an immediate impact with a psoriasis campaign that delivered significant growing awareness, trial and Rx lift in a fiercely competitive marketplace. One of her most recent successes is the launch of blockbuster medicine Cimzia’s multi-channel Plan for Fun, not Flares campaign with an extremely modest budget relative to competitors in the immunology space. midstream, Mamta provided consistent and clear vision to deliver an impactful creative campaign. She led the charge in campaign activation to outsmart – not outspend – within the crowded and highly competitive immunology space using a media strategy that reaches patients in critical decision-making moments. Within the first three months, more than 335,000 patients diagnosed with psoriasis, Crohn’s disease or non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis were exposed to campaign messaging. Mamta continues to advance patient marketing capabilities and prepare the organization for new product launches within a portfolio strategy.

Voted by Med Ad News staff and industry peers, these are the 2020 Manny Awards nominees:

Agency of the Year Category I

AREA 23

TBWA\WorldHealth

W2O

Agency of the Year Category II

Biolumina

The Bloc

FCBCURE

Agency of the Year Category III

Dudnyk

McCann Health Managed Markets

MedThink Communications

Agency on the Rise

Centron

DDB Health

Moon Rabbit

Best Consumer Print Campaign

AREA 23: The 10% Campaign

Concentric Health Experience: Each. Day. Matters

GSW: It Ain’t Reefer, It’s Relief

Best Consumer TV/Radio Campaign

AbelsonTaylor: Bad Enough For Botox

AREA 23: One Word

Fingerpaint: Facts on Hand

Best Consumer Web Campaign

CDM: Break Free From Your Glasses

Concentric Health Experience: Each. Day. Matters

FCB Health New York: Amazing Things

Best Experiential Campaign

AbelsonTaylor: Our Lab Is Everywhere

AREA 23: Toilet Books

Trio and Studio Rx, An FCB Health Network Company: Challenges of Relapse Escape Room

Best Interactive Patient Campaign

AREA 23: One Word

AREA 23: See Sound

Patients & Purpose: Ella the Jellyfish

Best Interactive Physician Campaign

AREA 23: Chaos Within

Concentric Health Experience: Room to Breathe VR

W2O: Botanical Walk

Best Launch Campaign

CDM for Staar Surgical’s EVO Visian ICL

Concentric Health Experience for SAGE Therapeutics’ Zulresso

FCB Health New York and imre Health for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ Vyleesi

Best Managed Markets Campaign

EVERSANA ENGAGE: Synagis Connect

McCann Health Managed Markets: Janssen Immunology

McCann Health Managed Markets: Regeneron Access Adventure

PRECISIONvalue: Takeda’s Evolving Oncology Practice Model

Best Medical Device Campaign

AREA 23: One Word

AREA 23: See Sound

DiD Agency: ON-Q

Best Nonbranded Campaign

Dudnyk: Trapped by BED

McCann Health New York: Migraine is Complex

Neon: Monster in the Dark

Best Patient Engagement Campaign

AbelsonTaylor: It’s Your Move

Area 23: Grabber Claw

Concentric Health Experience: Signs

Best Philanthropic Campaign

FCB Health New York: Cough It Up

Fingerpaint: Tackle Can Wait

Patients & Purpose: Nad & Tad

Best Professional Print Campaign

AREA 23: Toilet Books

Harrison and Star: Magic Carpet

McCann Health New Jersey: XARELTO: The Unexpected Campaign

Best Professional Web Campaign

CDM Princeton: Ilumya

Klick: Demand More

Neon: Monster in the Dark

Best Rare Disease Campaign

FCBCURE: Seizure Cap

Fingerpaint: CroFab

GSW: Don’t Wait. Nplate

Best Self Promotion Campaign

AbelsonTaylor: Wall Art

GSW: Speaking Digital

HCB Health: Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Best Social Media Campaign

CDM: Humour vs Tumour

Intouch: #OvaryAct

MicroMass Communications: #FtheList

Diversity & Inclusion Champion

GSW

Heartbeat

Intouch Group

Heart Award

AbelsonTaylor

CMI/Compas

Dudnyk

Industry Person of the Year

John Cahill, Global CEO, McCann Health

Marketer on the Rise

Mamta Chhabra, Patient Experience Marketing Lead – Immunology Marketing, UCB (nominated by Intouch Solutions)

Most Admired Agency

AREA 23

GSW

Klick

Most Creative Agency

AREA 23

Harrison and Star

McCann Health New York

Network of the Year

FCB Health Network

McCann Health

Omnicom Health Group

Vision Award

Cambridge BioMarketing

Fingerpaint

W2O