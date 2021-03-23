Med Ad News Announces 2021 Manny Awards Finalists and Klick Health’s Lori Grant as Industry Person of the Year

Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News announces the nominees for the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, recognizing the best in healthcare advertising and communications. The 2021 Manny Awards ceremony will be held virtually on Thursday, April 22.

Klick Health CEO Lori Grant is being honored as the 2021 Industry Person of the Year. A highly regarded thought leader and proactive problem solver, Grant has been instrumental in building Klick’s thriving client roster, client services teams, and in the company’s overall growth and success.

Dedicated to healthcare marketing, Grant has more than 30 years of strategic leadership and expertise on both the client and agency side. Grant was named CEO at Klick’s internal Town Hall in December 2019 after serving as President for six years. Before her position as President, she spent seven years as Senior Vice President of Brand Development and Digital Strategy at Klick.

Grant has been recognized as one of the WXN Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People in Health, and in MM&M magazine’s “Hall of Femme.” She has also been named a PM360 ELITE Mentor.

“She has steered our valiant ship through what has been the most turbulent storm in our lifetimes, all the while leading our business through ongoing significant growth, demonstrating what a people-first culture is really all about, and further illustrating just how different Klick is,” says Rich Levy, CCO, Klick Health. “I don’t know another CEO who single-handedly writes and sends personalized congratulatory notes to every single one of her 1,300+ employees on their hiring anniversary – even in the best of times when the world is normal and we’re not fighting a deadly virus. But that’s Lori. And just one of the many reasons she should be recognized as Med Ad News’ Industry Person of the Year.”

Nominated by McCann Health New York, the Med Ad News 2021 Marketer on the Rise is Maria Sanchez, Associate Director, Consumer Marketing, Novartis. “Maria Sanchez puts her whole heart into everything she does. So, it’s no surprise her heart failure brand, Entresto, is continuing to have high record growth, even in year 6 of its life cycle,” according to McCann Health New York.

Year after year, Sanchez finds new ways to challenge the boundaries of pharma marketing. In 2018, she played a key role in persuading management to run :30-second TV spots for a boxed warning drug – a first for Novartis – that instantly doubled the impact of her media budget.

Under the leadership of Sanchez, Entresto was named one of the top five most visible advertisers on Facebook. In 2020, Sanchez launched the “Did You Know” campaign – a series of OLVs and banners that encourage patients to learn the facts about heart failure. Together with other tactics, the effort has generated more than 177,000 new leads, just in time for Entresto’s 2021 label expansion.

Sanchez has also been a pioneer in using social media tools typically reserved for non-pharma brands. She was the first in pharma to use unbranded to branded retargeting ads to increase consideration, automated responses via Social Messenger to encourage and build trust in the CRM program, and programmatic targeted online video overlays.

When COVID hit, Sanchez made sure that Entresto was one of the very first brands to express appreciation for the tireless efforts of healthcare workers, adding a message of gratitude in the brand’s TV advertising. She also took the lead in finding new ways to support patients during the pandemic, including the promotion of 90-day prescriptions and telehealth opportunities.

Voted by Med Ad News staff and industry peers, these are the 2021 Manny Awards nominees:

Agency of the Year – Category I

AREA 23

Fingerpaint

TBWA\WorldHealth

Agency of the Year – Category II

Calcium

closerlook

JUICE Pharma Worldwide

Agency of the Year – Category III

Brick City Greenhouse

Moon Rabbit

Splice Agency

Agency on the Rise

Create NYC

Peregrine Market Access

SFC Group

Best Consumer Campaign – Print

AbelsonTaylor: Latuda

GSW: [Re]remission Plan

TBWA\WorldHealth: Ajovy “Balance”

Best Consumer Campaign – TV/Radio

AREA 23: Storied Eyes

FCB Health New York: “Battle Back” for Cequa

McCann Health New York: Fasenra Quiet

Best Consumer Campaign – Web

AREA 23: Max & Maxine

CDMP: Fight For Zero Seizures

GSW: Hectare’s

Best Experiential Campaign

AREA 23: Fighting for Words

FCB Health New York: A Virtual Mind

Proximyl: Neuropathy Reality Experience

Best Interactive Patient Campaign

AREA 23: Fighting for Words

FCB Health New York: iHeart MS Vibes

Klick Health: Unfollow HPV

Best Interactive Physician Campaign

FCB Health New York: Healing the Healers

Intouch Group: Ben’s Room

y’all: Jelmyto

Best Launch Campaign

Brick City Greenhouse: Trodelvy

CDMP: Reblozyl

closerlook and CultHealth: Rybelsus (separate campaigns)

Best Managed Markets Campaign

1798: MorphoSys

McCann Health Managed Markets: Everyday Hero

Navisync: Eylea

Best Medical Device Campaign

AbelsonTaylor: Endosee Advance

FCBCURE: “No Slogans”

Fingerpaint: AngioDynamics

Best Nonbranded Campaign

AREA 23: An Animated Anthology

Harrison and Star: She Tree

Heartbeat: So Done Club

Best Patient Engagement Campaign

AREA 23: Cards To Heroes

AREA 23: Fighting for Words

FCB Health New York: iHeart MS Vibes

Best Philanthropic Campaign

FCB Health New York: The Trial for Clinical Equality

Harrison and Star: Cancer Took My Savings

McCann Health New York: The Unfinished Votes

Best Professional Campaign – Print

AREA 23: Little Ones

Fingerpaint: AngioDynamics

Harrison and Star: Heart Bomb

Best Professional Campaign – Web

AREA 23: An Animated Anthology

DDB Health: Alprolix “See the Future”

Fingerpaint: AngioDynamics

Best Rare Disease Campaign

AREA 23: An Animated Anthology

McCann Health New Jersey: Beyond the Smoke

MicroMass: Being Super Shouldn’t be Rare

Best Self Promotion Campaign

AREA 23: The Stranger The Stronger

CDM New York

Klick Health

Best Social Media Campaign

FCB Health New York: The Trial for Clinical Equality

Heartbeat: So Done Club

TBWA\WorldHealth: Black Health Now

DE&I Champion

CMI Media Group and Compas

Klick Health

TBWA\WorldHealth

Heart Award

FCB Health

Klick Health

McCann Global Health

Industry Person of the Year

Lori Grant, CEO, Klick

Marketer on the Rise

Maria Sanchez, Associate Director, Consumer Marketing, Novartis (Entresto) (nominated by McCann Health New York)

Most Admired Agency

AREA 23

Klick

McCann Health

Most Creative Agency

AREA 23

FCB Health New York

Harrison and Star

Network of the Year

FCB Health Network

Fishawack

McCann Health

Vision Award

Klick Ventures

PRECISIONvalue

TBWA\WorldHealth

Med Ad News thanks Platinum Sponsors Calcium, Fingerpaint, Intouch Group, and TBWA\WorldHealth; and Sponsors Biolumina Group, The Bloc, Concentric Health Experience, GSW, JUICE Pharma Worldwide, LevLane, and McCann Health New York.

About the Manny Awards

For 32 years, the Med Ad News Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to celebrate creative excellence in pharmaceutical and medical device advertising and to acknowledge those making significant contributions to healthcare communications. On this special evening, hundreds of industry peers join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

About Med Ad News

The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers — comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers — receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. For more info, visit http://www.medadnews.com.

About Outcomes LLC

A marketing and media company built to quench the evolving consumption habits of B to B audiences, Outcomes supports the healthcare communications industry via industry leading brands Med Ad News, PharmaLive , leading events including the Manny Awards and content marketing services. For more info, visit www.outcomes-marketing.com.

