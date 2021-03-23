Med Ad News Announces 2021 Manny Awards Finalists and Klick Health’s Lori Grant as Industry Person of the Year
Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News announces the nominees for the 32nd Annual Manny Awards, recognizing the best in healthcare advertising and communications. The 2021 Manny Awards ceremony will be held virtually on Thursday, April 22.
Klick Health CEO Lori Grant is being honored as the 2021 Industry Person of the Year. A highly regarded thought leader and proactive problem solver, Grant has been instrumental in building Klick’s thriving client roster, client services teams, and in the company’s overall growth and success.
Dedicated to healthcare marketing, Grant has more than 30 years of strategic leadership and expertise on both the client and agency side. Grant was named CEO at Klick’s internal Town Hall in December 2019 after serving as President for six years. Before her position as President, she spent seven years as Senior Vice President of Brand Development and Digital Strategy at Klick.
Grant has been recognized as one of the WXN Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People in Health, and in MM&M magazine’s “Hall of Femme.” She has also been named a PM360 ELITE Mentor.
“She has steered our valiant ship through what has been the most turbulent storm in our lifetimes, all the while leading our business through ongoing significant growth, demonstrating what a people-first culture is really all about, and further illustrating just how different Klick is,” says Rich Levy, CCO, Klick Health. “I don’t know another CEO who single-handedly writes and sends personalized congratulatory notes to every single one of her 1,300+ employees on their hiring anniversary – even in the best of times when the world is normal and we’re not fighting a deadly virus. But that’s Lori. And just one of the many reasons she should be recognized as Med Ad News’ Industry Person of the Year.”
Nominated by McCann Health New York, the Med Ad News 2021 Marketer on the Rise is Maria Sanchez, Associate Director, Consumer Marketing, Novartis. “Maria Sanchez puts her whole heart into everything she does. So, it’s no surprise her heart failure brand, Entresto, is continuing to have high record growth, even in year 6 of its life cycle,” according to McCann Health New York.
Year after year, Sanchez finds new ways to challenge the boundaries of pharma marketing. In 2018, she played a key role in persuading management to run :30-second TV spots for a boxed warning drug – a first for Novartis – that instantly doubled the impact of her media budget.
Under the leadership of Sanchez, Entresto was named one of the top five most visible advertisers on Facebook. In 2020, Sanchez launched the “Did You Know” campaign – a series of OLVs and banners that encourage patients to learn the facts about heart failure. Together with other tactics, the effort has generated more than 177,000 new leads, just in time for Entresto’s 2021 label expansion.
Sanchez has also been a pioneer in using social media tools typically reserved for non-pharma brands. She was the first in pharma to use unbranded to branded retargeting ads to increase consideration, automated responses via Social Messenger to encourage and build trust in the CRM program, and programmatic targeted online video overlays.
When COVID hit, Sanchez made sure that Entresto was one of the very first brands to express appreciation for the tireless efforts of healthcare workers, adding a message of gratitude in the brand’s TV advertising. She also took the lead in finding new ways to support patients during the pandemic, including the promotion of 90-day prescriptions and telehealth opportunities.
Voted by Med Ad News staff and industry peers, these are the 2021 Manny Awards nominees:
Agency of the Year – Category I
- AREA 23
- Fingerpaint
- TBWA\WorldHealth
Agency of the Year – Category II
- Calcium
- closerlook
- JUICE Pharma Worldwide
Agency of the Year – Category III
- Brick City Greenhouse
- Moon Rabbit
- Splice Agency
Agency on the Rise
- Create NYC
- Peregrine Market Access
- SFC Group
Best Consumer Campaign – Print
- AbelsonTaylor: Latuda
- GSW: [Re]remission Plan
- TBWA\WorldHealth: Ajovy “Balance”
Best Consumer Campaign – TV/Radio
- AREA 23: Storied Eyes
- FCB Health New York: “Battle Back” for Cequa
- McCann Health New York: Fasenra Quiet
Best Consumer Campaign – Web
- AREA 23: Max & Maxine
- CDMP: Fight For Zero Seizures
- GSW: Hectare’s
Best Experiential Campaign
- AREA 23: Fighting for Words
- FCB Health New York: A Virtual Mind
- Proximyl: Neuropathy Reality Experience
Best Interactive Patient Campaign
- AREA 23: Fighting for Words
- FCB Health New York: iHeart MS Vibes
- Klick Health: Unfollow HPV
Best Interactive Physician Campaign
- FCB Health New York: Healing the Healers
- Intouch Group: Ben’s Room
- y’all: Jelmyto
Best Launch Campaign
- Brick City Greenhouse: Trodelvy
- CDMP: Reblozyl
- closerlook and CultHealth: Rybelsus (separate campaigns)
Best Managed Markets Campaign
- 1798: MorphoSys
- McCann Health Managed Markets: Everyday Hero
- Navisync: Eylea
Best Medical Device Campaign
- AbelsonTaylor: Endosee Advance
- FCBCURE: “No Slogans”
- Fingerpaint: AngioDynamics
Best Nonbranded Campaign
- AREA 23: An Animated Anthology
- Harrison and Star: She Tree
- Heartbeat: So Done Club
Best Patient Engagement Campaign
- AREA 23: Cards To Heroes
- AREA 23: Fighting for Words
- FCB Health New York: iHeart MS Vibes
Best Philanthropic Campaign
- FCB Health New York: The Trial for Clinical Equality
- Harrison and Star: Cancer Took My Savings
- McCann Health New York: The Unfinished Votes
Best Professional Campaign – Print
- AREA 23: Little Ones
- Fingerpaint: AngioDynamics
- Harrison and Star: Heart Bomb
Best Professional Campaign – Web
- AREA 23: An Animated Anthology
- DDB Health: Alprolix “See the Future”
- Fingerpaint: AngioDynamics
Best Rare Disease Campaign
- AREA 23: An Animated Anthology
- McCann Health New Jersey: Beyond the Smoke
- MicroMass: Being Super Shouldn’t be Rare
Best Self Promotion Campaign
- AREA 23: The Stranger The Stronger
- CDM New York
- Klick Health
Best Social Media Campaign
- FCB Health New York: The Trial for Clinical Equality
- Heartbeat: So Done Club
- TBWA\WorldHealth: Black Health Now
DE&I Champion
- CMI Media Group and Compas
- Klick Health
- TBWA\WorldHealth
Heart Award
- FCB Health
- Klick Health
- McCann Global Health
Industry Person of the Year
- Lori Grant, CEO, Klick
Marketer on the Rise
- Maria Sanchez, Associate Director, Consumer Marketing, Novartis (Entresto) (nominated by McCann Health New York)
Most Admired Agency
- AREA 23
- Klick
- McCann Health
Most Creative Agency
- AREA 23
- FCB Health New York
- Harrison and Star
Network of the Year
- FCB Health Network
- Fishawack
- McCann Health
Vision Award
- Klick Ventures
- PRECISIONvalue
- TBWA\WorldHealth
Med Ad News thanks Platinum Sponsors Calcium, Fingerpaint, Intouch Group, and TBWA\WorldHealth; and Sponsors Biolumina Group, The Bloc, Concentric Health Experience, GSW, JUICE Pharma Worldwide, LevLane, and McCann Health New York.
About the Manny Awards
For 32 years, the Med Ad News Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to celebrate creative excellence in pharmaceutical and medical device advertising and to acknowledge those making significant contributions to healthcare communications. On this special evening, hundreds of industry peers join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.
About Med Ad News
The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers — comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers — receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. For more info, visit http://www.medadnews.com.
About Outcomes LLC
A marketing and media company built to quench the evolving consumption habits of B to B audiences, Outcomes supports the healthcare communications industry via industry leading brands Med Ad News, PharmaLive, leading events including the Manny Awards and content marketing services. For more info, visit www.outcomes-marketing.com.
