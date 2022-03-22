Med Ad News Announces 2022 Manny Awards Finalists
Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News announces the nominees for the 33rd Annual Manny Awards, recognizing the best in healthcare communications and advertising. The 2022 Manny Awards event will be held on Thursday, April 21, in person at The Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, in New York City.
AbelsonTaylor EVP, Director of Business Development Jay Carter is being recognized as the 2022 Industry Person of the Year. Carter has been a visionary leader in the pharmaceutical advertising industry for almost 38 years, most notably as the growth catalyst for AbelsonTaylor’s evolution from a 28-person shop in 1988 to one of the largest and most creative independent healthcare agencies in the world today, with 276 people.
Carter has also devoted his considerable talents to benefiting the pharma marketing industry at large, through leadership roles in various professional organizations, thought-leadership contributions to professional publications, and a commitment to mentoring new generations of industry leaders.
Carter has had a spectacular record of achievement at AbelsonTaylor for more than three decades. He has worked on some of the most successful and iconic campaigns in medical advertising history, including the Hytrin “Balloon” campaign and Prevacid “Tummy” launch. Carter has held several leadership positions within the agency, including the current role of EVP, chief strategy officer. He is also an agency shareholder, executive committee member, and part of the senior leadership team that advises the agency on key business and policy issues.
Carter has long been active in professional organizations created to elevate and enhance the medical marketing industry. As a board member and past chair of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame, he has helped preserve the history of medical advertising, honor individuals and campaigns that pioneered the industry, and recognize new medical advertising talent. As a board member and current chair of the Coalition for Healthcare Communication, Carter actively supports the group’s initiatives to protect and promote the free flow of accurate health information when educating healthcare providers and patients about pharma products.
Carter resides in his hometown of Berrien Springs, Michigan, with his wife of 19 years, Rhonda, and their three dogs. They have six children and 8 grandchildren.
Voted by Med Ad News staff and industry peers, these are the 2022 Manny Awards nominees:
Agency of the Year Category I
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company
- Fingerpaint Marketing
- Klick Health
Agency of the Year Category II
- Calcium
- Concentric Health Experience
- McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health company
Agency of the Year Category III
- Brick City Greenhouse
- CrowdPharm
- Moon Rabbit
Agency on the Rise
- Biolumina Group
- Neon, an IPG Health company
- PRECISIONeffect
Best Agency Campaign
- FCBCURE, an IPG Health company
- Klick Health
- Moon Rabbit
Best Consumer Print Campaign
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Battle Back
- Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Erase the Line
- Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Ticking Lyme Bomb
Best Consumer TV/Radio Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Lil Sugar
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Poop Should Never Feel Painful
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: House Rules
Best Consumer Web Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Lil Sugar
- CDM New York: The Art of Hugging
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: House Rules
Best Digital Patient Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Sick Beats
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Social Bullets
- Fingerpaint Marketing: Treat What Happened Yesterday, Today
Best Digital Physician Campaign
- CDM New York: Hidden Culprit
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Disappearing Doctors
- GSW: Xgeva
Best Experiential Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Social Bullets
- Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Kindness Over MD
- Klick Health: Rise Above COVID
Best Launch Campaign
- Concentric Health Experience: Wegovy
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: Livmarli
- RevHealth: Besremi
Best Managed Markets Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Best Practices
- The Bloc: Every Step of the Way
- McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health company: Stopping the Uncontrollable, Relentless Itch for Children with ALGS
- PRECISIONValue: Overcoming Hurdles
Best Medical Device Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Sick Beats
- CDM New York: Easy to Find
- McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company: The CO2 Inhaler
Best Nonbranded Campaign
- FCB Health Europe, an IPG Health company: Is Your Pain Relief Triggering Your Migraine?
- JUICE Pharma Worldwide: Reroute Migraine Relief
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: The Unbearable Itch
Best Patient Engagement Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Sick Beats
- Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Erase the Line
- Klick Health: The Curious Eye
Best Philanthropic Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Lil Sugar
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Social Bullets
- Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Erase the Line
Best Professional Print Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Tired Greatness
- CDM New York: Easy to Find
- GSW: Xgeva
Best Professional Web Campaign
- AbelsonTaylor: Endless Sequels: Recurrent C. diff
- CDM New York: Every Color is Primary
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: The Unbearable Itch
Best Rare Disease Campaign
- CDM New York: Hidden Culprit
- Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Kindness Over MD
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: Teddy Bears Alagille Syndrome
Best Social Media Campaign
- CDM New York: The Art of Hugging
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Ms. Information
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Poop Should Never Feel Painful
DE&I Champion
- 1798, a Fingerpaint company
- CDM New York
- CMI Media Group and Compas
Heart Award
- The Bloc
- Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company
- Klick Health
Industry Person of the Year
- Jay Carter, EVP, Director of Business Development, AbelsonTaylor
Marketer on the Rise
- Allison Garrity, Senior Director, Farxiga Marketing, PCP and Endocrinology, AstraZeneca (nominated by Triple Threat Communications)
Most Admired Agency
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company
- CDM
- Klick Health
Most Creative Agency
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company
- GSW, powered by Syneos Health
- Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company
Network of the Year
- The BlocPartners
- IPG Health
- Omnicom Health Group
Vision Award
- CMI Media Group and Compas
- CrowdPharm
- TBWA\WorldHealth
