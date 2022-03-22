Med Ad News Announces 2022 Manny Awards Finalists

Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News announces the nominees for the 33rd Annual Manny Awards, recognizing the best in healthcare communications and advertising. The 2022 Manny Awards event will be held on Thursday, April 21, in person at The Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, in New York City.

AbelsonTaylor EVP, Director of Business Development Jay Carter is being recognized as the 2022 Industry Person of the Year. Carter has been a visionary leader in the pharmaceutical advertising industry for almost 38 years, most notably as the growth catalyst for AbelsonTaylor’s evolution from a 28-person shop in 1988 to one of the largest and most creative independent healthcare agencies in the world today, with 276 people.

Carter has also devoted his considerable talents to benefiting the pharma marketing industry at large, through leadership roles in various professional organizations, thought-leadership contributions to professional publications, and a commitment to mentoring new generations of industry leaders.

Carter has had a spectacular record of achievement at AbelsonTaylor for more than three decades. He has worked on some of the most successful and iconic campaigns in medical advertising history, including the Hytrin “Balloon” campaign and Prevacid “Tummy” launch. Carter has held several leadership positions within the agency, including the current role of EVP, chief strategy officer. He is also an agency shareholder, executive committee member, and part of the senior leadership team that advises the agency on key business and policy issues.

Carter has long been active in professional organizations created to elevate and enhance the medical marketing industry. As a board member and past chair of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame, he has helped preserve the history of medical advertising, honor individuals and campaigns that pioneered the industry, and recognize new medical advertising talent. As a board member and current chair of the Coalition for Healthcare Communication, Carter actively supports the group’s initiatives to protect and promote the free flow of accurate health information when educating healthcare providers and patients about pharma products.

Carter resides in his hometown of Berrien Springs, Michigan, with his wife of 19 years, Rhonda, and their three dogs. They have six children and 8 grandchildren.

Voted by Med Ad News staff and industry peers, these are the 2022 Manny Awards nominees:

Agency of the Year Category I

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company

Fingerpaint Marketing

Klick Health

Agency of the Year Category II

Calcium

Concentric Health Experience

McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health company

Agency of the Year Category III

Brick City Greenhouse

CrowdPharm

Moon Rabbit

Agency on the Rise

Biolumina Group

Neon, an IPG Health company

PRECISIONeffect

Best Agency Campaign

FCBCURE, an IPG Health company

Klick Health

Moon Rabbit

Best Consumer Print Campaign

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Battle Back

Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Erase the Line

Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Ticking Lyme Bomb

Best Consumer TV/Radio Campaign



AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Lil Sugar

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Poop Should Never Feel Painful

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: House Rules

Best Consumer Web Campaign



AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Lil Sugar

CDM New York: The Art of Hugging

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: House Rules

Best Digital Patient Campaign



AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Sick Beats

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Social Bullets

Fingerpaint Marketing: Treat What Happened Yesterday, Today

Best Digital Physician Campaign

CDM New York: Hidden Culprit

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Disappearing Doctors

GSW: Xgeva

Best Experiential Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Social Bullets

Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Kindness Over MD

Klick Health: Rise Above COVID

Best Launch Campaign

Concentric Health Experience: Wegovy

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: Livmarli

RevHealth: Besremi

Best Managed Markets Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Best Practices

The Bloc: Every Step of the Way

McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health company: Stopping the Uncontrollable, Relentless Itch for Children with ALGS

PRECISIONValue: Overcoming Hurdles

Best Medical Device Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Sick Beats

CDM New York: Easy to Find

McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company: The CO2 Inhaler

Best Nonbranded Campaign

FCB Health Europe, an IPG Health company: Is Your Pain Relief Triggering Your Migraine?

JUICE Pharma Worldwide: Reroute Migraine Relief

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: The Unbearable Itch

Best Patient Engagement Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Sick Beats

Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Erase the Line

Klick Health: The Curious Eye

Best Philanthropic Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Lil Sugar

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Social Bullets

Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Erase the Line

Best Professional Print Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Tired Greatness

CDM New York: Easy to Find

GSW: Xgeva

Best Professional Web Campaign



AbelsonTaylor: Endless Sequels: Recurrent C. diff

CDM New York: Every Color is Primary

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: The Unbearable Itch

Best Rare Disease Campaign

CDM New York: Hidden Culprit

Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company: Kindness Over MD

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: Teddy Bears Alagille Syndrome

Best Social Media Campaign

CDM New York: The Art of Hugging

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Ms. Information

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Poop Should Never Feel Painful

DE&I Champion

1798, a Fingerpaint company

CDM New York

CMI Media Group and Compas

Heart Award

The Bloc

Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company

Klick Health

Industry Person of the Year

Jay Carter, EVP, Director of Business Development, AbelsonTaylor

Marketer on the Rise

Allison Garrity, Senior Director, Farxiga Marketing, PCP and Endocrinology, AstraZeneca (nominated by Triple Threat Communications)

Most Admired Agency

AREA 23, an IPG Health company

CDM

Klick Health

Most Creative Agency

AREA 23, an IPG Health company

GSW, powered by Syneos Health

Intouch Group, an EVERSANA company

Network of the Year

The BlocPartners

IPG Health

Omnicom Health Group

Vision Award

CMI Media Group and Compas

CrowdPharm

TBWA\WorldHealth

