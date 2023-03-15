Med Ad News announces 2023 Manny Awards finalists and Industry Person(s) of the Year

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 15, 2023 – Med Ad News has announced the finalists for the 34th Annual Manny Awards, which recognize and celebrate the best in pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising, and has named its 2023 Industry Person(s) of the Year. The Manny Awards gala takes place on April 20, 2023 at The Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York City.

“Pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising are no longer in what was previously seen as a niche ­in the broader advertising space. With healthcare becoming a ubiquitous component of today’s business and advertising realm, it should come as no surprise that this year’s finalists for the Manny Awards are among the top creative agencies globally,” says Daniel Becker, brand director of Med Ad News and owner of Outcomes, LLC.

In addition to announcing the finalists, Med Ad News has named IPG Health Company’s Renée Mellas, group president, McCann Health New York, AREA 23, AREA 23 on the Hudson, McCann Health New York, and IPG Health Canada; and Tim Hawkey, chief creative officer, McCann Health New York and AREA 23; as the 2023 Industry Person(s) of the Year. Under the leadership of Mellas and Hawkey, AREA 23 has experienced industry-leading growth.

Mellas began her career at FCB (then VICOM/FCB) straight out of college. After leading the launch of Celebrex, she co-founded a startup agency for more than a decade. She returned to FCB as managing director of AREA 23. Now, 10 years later, Mellas is a group president and applies three core tenets to her management approach: We sell creativity in everything we do; We do not have account services – we have account management; We never worry about our own business – if our clients business succeeds – we succeed.

Hawkey is an industry veteran who, under his creative leadership, brought AREA 23 to Health Agency of the Year accolades at numerous award shows. Hawkey and his teams have earned hundreds of trophies in the last five years from Clios, The One Show, D&AD, as well as garnering 50+ Lions at Cannes in the last six years, including the Grand Prix for Innovation, Radio and Audio, and Pharma, and achieving Health Agency of the Year in 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022 and Health Network of the Year in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Last year Hawkey was appointed chief creative officer for McCann Health New York, extending his role to include creative leadership of the celebrated agency in addition to AREA 23, AREA 23 on Hudson, FCB Health Toronto, and McCann Health Canada.

2023 Manny Award Finalists

Agency of the Year – Category I

AREA 23, an IPG Health Company

Fingerpaint

Klick Health

Agency of the Year – Category II

Biolumina Group

Evoke MicroMass

Relevate Health

Agency of the Year – Category III

CrowdPharm

Moonrabbit

YuzuYello, an IPG Health Company

Agency on the Rise

CultHealth

Elevate Healthcare

Science & Purpose

Best Agency Campaign

CDM New York: The Empty Store

Ogilvy Health: Pets of War

Spectrum Science: The Give Card

Best Consumer Campaign Digital

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Eyedar

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: The Levodopa Optimizer

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: OMg

Best Consumer Campaign Print

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: AsthmAllergies

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: I Stand

SFC Group: Safe Rat Sex

Best Consumer Campaign TV/Radio

CultHealth: Ozempic Tri-Zone

McCann Health New York, an IPG Health Company: Living in the Past

McCann Health New York, an IPG Health Company: The Flu Is More Dangerous Than You Think

Best Experiential Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Eyedar

Boundless Life Sciences Group: Monster Melanoma

EVERSANA INTOUCH: Lyme Bomb Detector

Best Launch

AbelsonTaylor: HEMGENIX

CultHealth: QULIPTA Can

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Mounjaro

Best Managed Markets Campaign

Entrée Health: Clearly Seeing Geographic Atrophy

McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health Company: Living in Their Skin, Voices of Vitiligo

Mosaic, an IPG Health Company: Not “Just Hair Loss”

Best Medical Device Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Eyedar

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health Company: Monster Aligners

Ogilvy Health: Cat Pain IQ

Best Nonbranded Consumer Campaign

Harrison & Star: Little Monsters

McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company: Mansplaining Heart Attacks

Ogilvy Health: Toxic Influence

Best Nonbranded Professional Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: The Outside In Experiment

CDM New York: Emily vs Mars

Moonrabbit: Look at the Lids

Best Patient Engagement Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Eyedar

Neon, an IPG Health company: Love Me Not

Ogilvy Health: Toxic Influence

Best Philanthropic Campaign

CDMP: The Gay Gag Order

EVERSANA INTOUCH: Lyme Bomb Detector

Klick Health: The Bridge

Best Professional Campaign Digital

AbelsonTaylor: Best of Both Worlds

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Hello World, I’m Pentacel

Fingerpaint: Flow Hard

Best Professional Campaign Print

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Disrupt the Fury

RevHealth: ZIMHI Every Moment Matters

Triple Threat Communications: Grave Decisions

Best Rare Disease Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: The Unwearable Collection

Neon, an IPG Health company: You Can’t Control Everything

ScoutLife: Elephant in the Room

Best Social Media Campaign

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: OMg

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: Monster Aligners

Neon, an IPG Health company: Uninterrupted Stories

DE&I Champion

AbelsonTaylor

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company

TBWA/WorldHealth

Heart Award

AbelsonTaylor

Calcium + Company

Spectrum Science

Industry Person(s) of the Year

Renée Mellas, Group President: AREA 23, AREA 23 on Hudson, McCann Health NY, and IPG Health Canada; and Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer; McCann Health New York and AREA 23

Marketer on the Rise

Michael Mazza, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing for the Horizon Therapeutics brand KRYSTEXXA (nominated by Epsilon)

Most Admired Agency

AREA 23, an IPG Health company

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company

Klick Health

Most Creative Agency

AREA 23, an IPG Health company

Klick Health

Ogilvy Health

Network of the Year

Fingerpaint Group

Fishawack Health

IPG Health

Vision Award

IPG Health

Klick Health

Ogilvy Health

Med Ad News thanks Platinum Sponsors: Calcium + Company, ConcentricLife, and GSW; and Gold Sponsors: Biolumina, Centron, Elevate Healthcare, Fingerpaint Group, Fishawack Health, Ogilvy Health, and TBWA\WorldHealth.

About the Manny Awards

For three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 600 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.

The 34th Annual Manny Awards ceremony will take place on April 20, 2023 at The Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York City.

About Med Ad News

The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers — comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers — receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. To view the publication, visit http://www.medadnews.com.