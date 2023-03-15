Med Ad News announces 2023 Manny Awards finalists and Industry Person(s) of the Year
LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 15, 2023 – Med Ad News has announced the finalists for the 34th Annual Manny Awards, which recognize and celebrate the best in pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising, and has named its 2023 Industry Person(s) of the Year. The Manny Awards gala takes place on April 20, 2023 at The Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York City.
“Pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising are no longer in what was previously seen as a niche in the broader advertising space. With healthcare becoming a ubiquitous component of today’s business and advertising realm, it should come as no surprise that this year’s finalists for the Manny Awards are among the top creative agencies globally,” says Daniel Becker, brand director of Med Ad News and owner of Outcomes, LLC.
In addition to announcing the finalists, Med Ad News has named IPG Health Company’s Renée Mellas, group president, McCann Health New York, AREA 23, AREA 23 on the Hudson, McCann Health New York, and IPG Health Canada; and Tim Hawkey, chief creative officer, McCann Health New York and AREA 23; as the 2023 Industry Person(s) of the Year. Under the leadership of Mellas and Hawkey, AREA 23 has experienced industry-leading growth.
Mellas began her career at FCB (then VICOM/FCB) straight out of college. After leading the launch of Celebrex, she co-founded a startup agency for more than a decade. She returned to FCB as managing director of AREA 23. Now, 10 years later, Mellas is a group president and applies three core tenets to her management approach: We sell creativity in everything we do; We do not have account services – we have account management; We never worry about our own business – if our clients business succeeds – we succeed.
Hawkey is an industry veteran who, under his creative leadership, brought AREA 23 to Health Agency of the Year accolades at numerous award shows. Hawkey and his teams have earned hundreds of trophies in the last five years from Clios, The One Show, D&AD, as well as garnering 50+ Lions at Cannes in the last six years, including the Grand Prix for Innovation, Radio and Audio, and Pharma, and achieving Health Agency of the Year in 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022 and Health Network of the Year in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Last year Hawkey was appointed chief creative officer for McCann Health New York, extending his role to include creative leadership of the celebrated agency in addition to AREA 23, AREA 23 on Hudson, FCB Health Toronto, and McCann Health Canada.
2023 Manny Award Finalists
Agency of the Year – Category I
- AREA 23, an IPG Health Company
- Fingerpaint
- Klick Health
Agency of the Year – Category II
- Biolumina Group
- Evoke MicroMass
- Relevate Health
Agency of the Year – Category III
- CrowdPharm
- Moonrabbit
- YuzuYello, an IPG Health Company
Agency on the Rise
- CultHealth
- Elevate Healthcare
- Science & Purpose
Best Agency Campaign
- CDM New York: The Empty Store
- Ogilvy Health: Pets of War
- Spectrum Science: The Give Card
Best Consumer Campaign Digital
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Eyedar
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: The Levodopa Optimizer
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: OMg
Best Consumer Campaign Print
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: AsthmAllergies
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: I Stand
- SFC Group: Safe Rat Sex
Best Consumer Campaign TV/Radio
- CultHealth: Ozempic Tri-Zone
- McCann Health New York, an IPG Health Company: Living in the Past
- McCann Health New York, an IPG Health Company: The Flu Is More Dangerous Than You Think
Best Experiential Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Eyedar
- Boundless Life Sciences Group: Monster Melanoma
- EVERSANA INTOUCH: Lyme Bomb Detector
Best Launch
- AbelsonTaylor: HEMGENIX
- CultHealth: QULIPTA Can
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Mounjaro
Best Managed Markets Campaign
- Entrée Health: Clearly Seeing Geographic Atrophy
- McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health Company: Living in Their Skin, Voices of Vitiligo
- Mosaic, an IPG Health Company: Not “Just Hair Loss”
Best Medical Device Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Eyedar
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health Company: Monster Aligners
- Ogilvy Health: Cat Pain IQ
Best Nonbranded Consumer Campaign
- Harrison & Star: Little Monsters
- McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company: Mansplaining Heart Attacks
- Ogilvy Health: Toxic Influence
Best Nonbranded Professional Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: The Outside In Experiment
- CDM New York: Emily vs Mars
- Moonrabbit: Look at the Lids
Best Patient Engagement Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Eyedar
- Neon, an IPG Health company: Love Me Not
- Ogilvy Health: Toxic Influence
Best Philanthropic Campaign
- CDMP: The Gay Gag Order
- EVERSANA INTOUCH: Lyme Bomb Detector
- Klick Health: The Bridge
Best Professional Campaign Digital
- AbelsonTaylor: Best of Both Worlds
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Hello World, I’m Pentacel
- Fingerpaint: Flow Hard
Best Professional Campaign Print
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Disrupt the Fury
- RevHealth: ZIMHI Every Moment Matters
- Triple Threat Communications: Grave Decisions
Best Rare Disease Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: The Unwearable Collection
- Neon, an IPG Health company: You Can’t Control Everything
- ScoutLife: Elephant in the Room
Best Social Media Campaign
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: OMg
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: Monster Aligners
- Neon, an IPG Health company: Uninterrupted Stories
DE&I Champion
- AbelsonTaylor
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company
- TBWA/WorldHealth
Heart Award
- AbelsonTaylor
- Calcium + Company
- Spectrum Science
Industry Person(s) of the Year
- Renée Mellas, Group President: AREA 23, AREA 23 on Hudson, McCann Health NY, and IPG Health Canada; and Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer; McCann Health New York and AREA 23
Marketer on the Rise
- Michael Mazza, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing for the Horizon Therapeutics brand KRYSTEXXA (nominated by Epsilon)
Most Admired Agency
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company
- Klick Health
Most Creative Agency
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company
- Klick Health
- Ogilvy Health
Network of the Year
- Fingerpaint Group
- Fishawack Health
- IPG Health
Vision Award
- IPG Health
- Klick Health
- Ogilvy Health
Med Ad News thanks Platinum Sponsors: Calcium + Company, ConcentricLife, and GSW; and Gold Sponsors: Biolumina, Centron, Elevate Healthcare, Fingerpaint Group, Fishawack Health, Ogilvy Health, and TBWA\WorldHealth.
About the Manny Awards
For three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 600 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.
Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.
The 34th Annual Manny Awards ceremony will take place on April 20, 2023 at The Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York City.
About Med Ad News
The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers — comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers — receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. To view the publication, visit http://www.medadnews.com.