Med Ad News announces 2024 Manny Awards finalists and Industry Person of the Year

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 13, 2024 – Med Ad News has announced the finalists for the 35th Annual Manny Awards, which recognize and celebrate the best in pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising, and has named its 2024 Industry Person of the Year. The Manny Awards gala takes place on April 25, 2024 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City.

“Among our ever-evolving categories, this year’s group of 2024 Manny Award finalists hail from nearly 50 leading healthcare marketing and communications agencies,” says Daniel Becker, brand director of Med Ad News and owner of Outcomes, LLC. “This speaks to the strength of the industry, and many agencies are creatively stepping up their game.”

Med Ad News has named Ken Begasse, Jr., founder and CEO of ConcentricLife, as Industry Person of the Year. Begasse brings energy and passion to his leadership role, playing a pivotal role in ConcentricLife’s acquisition by Accenture last year (which was Accenture’s first acquisition of a healthcare marketing agency). His active participation in the industry saw him recently installed as the new co-chair of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame in February 2024. Begasse leads 300 employees across specialty practices in rare disease, health care, and wellness; in addition to marketing centers of excellence across experience design, medical communications, commercial strategy, production, engagement, and social media. ConcentricLife has been recognized as Agency of the Year nine times in its history, and in 2019 and in 2023 was recognized as one of the industry’s Best Places to Work.

2024 Manny Award Finalists

Agency of the Year – Category I

AREA 23, an IPG Health company

Biolumina Group

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company

Agency of the Year – Category II

The Bloc

DDB Health

McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health company

Agency of the Year – Category III

CrowdPharm

Mosaic Group, an IPG Health company

YuzuYello, an IPG Health company

Agency on the Rise

McKinney Health

SCHEMA, a BGB Group company

The Value Builders, a Bloc agency

Best Agency Campaign

Avalere Health: Avalere Health Brand Launch Campaign

The Purpose Group: HospiTales

Spectrum Science: Mental Elf

Best Consumer Digital Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: 2 Things at Once

Fingerpaint: Doggy Play Pals

Humancare, an IPG Health company: Found It

Best Consumer Print Campaign

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: The Doodles

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: No Goal Too Small

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: LIV It Up

Best Consumer TV/Radio Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: 2 Things at Once

CultHealth: The Diabetes Drop

Fingerpaint: Doggy Play Pals

Best Corporate Branding (Device/Pharma)

Ogilvy Health: SomaLogic

QBFox Healthcomm: KALA BIO

RealityRx: Bracco Diagnostics

Best Corporate Branding (Open)

JUICE Pharma: Advertise Your Why

Ogilvy Health: New York Festivals Health

Best Experiential Campaign

EVERSANA INTOUCH: Inequality You Can’t Ignore

Humancare, an IPG Health company: The Look Beyond Stable Display

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: SwITCHroles

Best Use of Film/Video

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Unwearable Collection + FIT (Season 2: Trapped by Uncertainty)

McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: Table Talks

TBWA\WorldHealth: Ashe Versus

Best Health Equity/Social Awareness Campaign

EVERSANA INTOUCH: Inequality You Can’t Ignore

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: EQL Band

TBWA\WorldHealth: The Hot Resignation

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: 2 Things at Once

CultHealth: Get Real About Diabetes

21GRAMS: The Care Giver series

Best Launch

CDM New York: LOQTORZI

GSW: CAMZYOS

Moon Rabbit: XDEMVY

Best Managed Markets Campaign

GSW: Navigating the Future of Rare Bleeding Disorders

McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health company: Meet Michelle

Peregrine Market Access: The Value of HEMGENIX

Best Medical Device Campaign

AbelsonTaylor: No Challenge No Change

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: EQL Band

Schaefer Advertising: Seeing is Believing

Best Nonbranded Consumer Campaign

CultHealth: Get Real About Diabetes

FCBCURE, an IPG Health company: Toxic Tampons

McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company: The Trap

Best Nonbranded Professional Campaign

DDB Health: Think Outside the Bag

Harrison/Star: Unraveling MS

Humancare, an IPG Health company: The Look Beyond Stable Display

Best Patient Engagement Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: bAIgrapher

Neon, an IPG Health company: Code Red

21GRAMS: The Care Giver series

Best Philanthropic Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Everything They Didn’t Tell You

EVERSANA INTOUCH: Inequality You Can’t Ignore

Moon Rabbit: Save Them All

Best Point-of-Care Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Everything They Didn’t Tell You

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Mind’s Eye

Neon, an IPG Health company: Code Red

Best Professional Digital Campaign

CrowdPharm: Be Prepared

Fingerpaint: Escape the Spiral

TBWA\WorldHealth: Spikevax That Body

Best Professional Print Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Toxic Portraits

CrowdPharm: Be Prepared

SFC Group: Mechanism of Alice

Best Rare Disease Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Still Treat TED

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Toxic Portraits

DDB Health: Think Outside the Bag

Best Social Media Campaign

CDM New York: Dear Dicks

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Picky Kitty

TBWA\WorldHealth: The Hot Resignation

DE&I Champion

ConcentricLife

Ogilvy Health

TBWA\WorldHealth

Heart Award

Greater Than One

Inizio Evoke

Moon Rabbit

Industry Person of the Year

Ken Begasse, Jr., Founder and CEO, ConcentricLife

Innovation Award

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Mind’s Eye

Avalere Health: NovoCare

Brick City Greenhouse: XCOPRI University

Marketer on the Rise

Sarah Hansen, Associate Director, US Patient Marketing Metabolics, Alexion (nominated by Snow Companies)

MedComms Agency of the Year

MedThink Inc.

ProHealth, an IPG Health company

Scientific Global Communications

Most Creative Agency

AREA 23, an IPG Health company

Klick Health

McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company

Network of the Year

Avalere Health

Fingerpaint Group

IPG Health

Med Ad News thanks Platinum Sponsors: Calcium + Company, ConcentricLife, Fingerpaint Group, and GSW; and Gold Sponsors: Biolumina, The Bloc, and TBWA\WorldHealth.

About the Manny Awards

For three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 600 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.

The 35th Annual Manny Awards ceremony will take place on April 25, 2024 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, in New York City.

About Med Ad News

The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers — comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers — receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. To view the publication, visit http://www.medadnews.com.