Med Ad News announces 2024 Manny Awards finalists and Industry Person of the Year
LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 13, 2024 – Med Ad News has announced the finalists for the 35th Annual Manny Awards, which recognize and celebrate the best in pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising, and has named its 2024 Industry Person of the Year. The Manny Awards gala takes place on April 25, 2024 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City.
“Among our ever-evolving categories, this year’s group of 2024 Manny Award finalists hail from nearly 50 leading healthcare marketing and communications agencies,” says Daniel Becker, brand director of Med Ad News and owner of Outcomes, LLC. “This speaks to the strength of the industry, and many agencies are creatively stepping up their game.”
Med Ad News has named Ken Begasse, Jr., founder and CEO of ConcentricLife, as Industry Person of the Year. Begasse brings energy and passion to his leadership role, playing a pivotal role in ConcentricLife’s acquisition by Accenture last year (which was Accenture’s first acquisition of a healthcare marketing agency). His active participation in the industry saw him recently installed as the new co-chair of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame in February 2024. Begasse leads 300 employees across specialty practices in rare disease, health care, and wellness; in addition to marketing centers of excellence across experience design, medical communications, commercial strategy, production, engagement, and social media. ConcentricLife has been recognized as Agency of the Year nine times in its history, and in 2019 and in 2023 was recognized as one of the industry’s Best Places to Work.
2024 Manny Award Finalists
Agency of the Year – Category I
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company
- Biolumina Group
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company
Agency of the Year – Category II
- The Bloc
- DDB Health
- McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health company
Agency of the Year – Category III
- CrowdPharm
- Mosaic Group, an IPG Health company
- YuzuYello, an IPG Health company
Agency on the Rise
- McKinney Health
- SCHEMA, a BGB Group company
- The Value Builders, a Bloc agency
Best Agency Campaign
- Avalere Health: Avalere Health Brand Launch Campaign
- The Purpose Group: HospiTales
- Spectrum Science: Mental Elf
Best Consumer Digital Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: 2 Things at Once
- Fingerpaint: Doggy Play Pals
- Humancare, an IPG Health company: Found It
Best Consumer Print Campaign
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: The Doodles
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: No Goal Too Small
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: LIV It Up
Best Consumer TV/Radio Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: 2 Things at Once
- CultHealth: The Diabetes Drop
- Fingerpaint: Doggy Play Pals
Best Corporate Branding (Device/Pharma)
- Ogilvy Health: SomaLogic
- QBFox Healthcomm: KALA BIO
- RealityRx: Bracco Diagnostics
Best Corporate Branding (Open)
- JUICE Pharma: Advertise Your Why
- Ogilvy Health: New York Festivals Health
Best Experiential Campaign
- EVERSANA INTOUCH: Inequality You Can’t Ignore
- Humancare, an IPG Health company: The Look Beyond Stable Display
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: SwITCHroles
Best Use of Film/Video
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Unwearable Collection + FIT (Season 2: Trapped by Uncertainty)
- McCann Health New Jersey, an IPG Health company: Table Talks
- TBWA\WorldHealth: Ashe Versus
Best Health Equity/Social Awareness Campaign
- EVERSANA INTOUCH: Inequality You Can’t Ignore
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: EQL Band
- TBWA\WorldHealth: The Hot Resignation
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: 2 Things at Once
- CultHealth: Get Real About Diabetes
- 21GRAMS: The Care Giver series
Best Launch
- CDM New York: LOQTORZI
- GSW: CAMZYOS
- Moon Rabbit: XDEMVY
Best Managed Markets Campaign
- GSW: Navigating the Future of Rare Bleeding Disorders
- McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health company: Meet Michelle
- Peregrine Market Access: The Value of HEMGENIX
Best Medical Device Campaign
- AbelsonTaylor: No Challenge No Change
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: EQL Band
- Schaefer Advertising: Seeing is Believing
Best Nonbranded Consumer Campaign
- CultHealth: Get Real About Diabetes
- FCBCURE, an IPG Health company: Toxic Tampons
- McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company: The Trap
Best Nonbranded Professional Campaign
- DDB Health: Think Outside the Bag
- Harrison/Star: Unraveling MS
- Humancare, an IPG Health company: The Look Beyond Stable Display
Best Patient Engagement Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: bAIgrapher
- Neon, an IPG Health company: Code Red
- 21GRAMS: The Care Giver series
Best Philanthropic Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Everything They Didn’t Tell You
- EVERSANA INTOUCH: Inequality You Can’t Ignore
- Moon Rabbit: Save Them All
Best Point-of-Care Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Everything They Didn’t Tell You
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Mind’s Eye
- Neon, an IPG Health company: Code Red
Best Professional Digital Campaign
- CrowdPharm: Be Prepared
- Fingerpaint: Escape the Spiral
- TBWA\WorldHealth: Spikevax That Body
Best Professional Print Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Toxic Portraits
- CrowdPharm: Be Prepared
- SFC Group: Mechanism of Alice
Best Rare Disease Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Still Treat TED
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Toxic Portraits
- DDB Health: Think Outside the Bag
Best Social Media Campaign
- CDM New York: Dear Dicks
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Picky Kitty
- TBWA\WorldHealth: The Hot Resignation
DE&I Champion
- ConcentricLife
- Ogilvy Health
- TBWA\WorldHealth
Heart Award
- Greater Than One
- Inizio Evoke
- Moon Rabbit
Industry Person of the Year
- Ken Begasse, Jr., Founder and CEO, ConcentricLife
Innovation Award
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Mind’s Eye
- Avalere Health: NovoCare
- Brick City Greenhouse: XCOPRI University
Marketer on the Rise
- Sarah Hansen, Associate Director, US Patient Marketing Metabolics, Alexion (nominated by Snow Companies)
MedComms Agency of the Year
- MedThink Inc.
- ProHealth, an IPG Health company
- Scientific Global Communications
Most Creative Agency
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company
- Klick Health
- McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company
Network of the Year
- Avalere Health
- Fingerpaint Group
- IPG Health
Med Ad News thanks Platinum Sponsors: Calcium + Company, ConcentricLife, Fingerpaint Group, and GSW; and Gold Sponsors: Biolumina, The Bloc, and TBWA\WorldHealth.
About the Manny Awards
For three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 600 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.
Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.
The 35th Annual Manny Awards ceremony will take place on April 25, 2024 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, in New York City.
Register to attend the Manny Awards.
About Med Ad News
The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers — comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers — receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. To view the publication, visit http://www.medadnews.com.