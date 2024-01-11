Med Ad News announces 2024 MedAdvocate Jury

LIVINGSTON, N.J., January 11, 2024 – Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News has announced the MedAdvocate jury for the 2024 Manny Awards. The MedAdvocates are an unbiased panel of creative experts that analyzes the exceptional components of each finalist creative award campaign under consideration for a Manny Award.

“Our 2024 MedAdvocates have impressive experience within the pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising space, both in conceptualizing and driving successful campaigns as well as in judging exceptional work,” said Daniel Becker, brand director of Med Ad News and owner of Outcomes, LLC. “Their passion for the craft and keen eye for creativity and innovation play a critical role in determining who will take home a Manny Award.”

The 2024 MedAdvocate jury panel consists of 13 industry experts who will bring their unique perspectives to the Manny Award judging table during the finalist voting session, which will be held on Thursday, March 7 in New York City.

Celebrating more than three decades of creative excellence, the 35th Annual Manny Awards ceremony will take place on April 25 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, New York City.

2024 MedAdvocates

Michael B. Austin, Chief Experience Officer, ConcentricLife

Eduardo Basque, Associate Creative Director, Ogilvy Health

Dave Cid, Senior VP, Creative Director, Harrison and Star

Natxo Díaz, Global Head of Craft, VML Health

Sam Dolin, Executive Creative Director, Klick Health

Dave Garson, Executive Creative Director, Relevate Health

Diane Iler-Smith, Chief Creative Officer, Biolumina

Jae Lee, Associate Creative Director, Moon Rabbit

Renata Maia, Global Chief Creative Officer, VML Health

Dina Peck, Managing Partner, Chief Creative Officer, Patients & Purpose

Susan Perlbachs, Chief Creative Officer, EVERSANA INTOUCH

Debra Polkes, Executive VP, Managing Director, FCBCURE

Gary Scheiner, Executive Creative Director, Avalere Health

About the Manny Awards

For three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 600 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.

The 35th Annual Manny Awards ceremony will take place on April 25, 2024 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, New York City.

Register to attend the event.