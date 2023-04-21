Med Ad News announces winners of 34th annual Manny Awards

LIVINGSTON, N.J., April 21, 2023 – Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News has announced the winners for the 2023 Manny Awards. Celebrating the best in pharmaceutical and healthcare advertising, the black-tie event was held last night at The Lighthouse, Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Manny Awards were presented to healthcare agencies and networks achieving excellence across 28 categories.

Med Ad News presented Industry Person(s) of the Year to IPG Health’s Renée Mellas, Group President: AREA 23, AREA 23 on Hudson, McCann Health NY, and IPG Health Canada; and Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer; McCann Health New York and AREA 23. Mellas and Hawkey redefined what synergy means by elevating the already very successful AREA 23 to even greater heights as one of the most awarded and successful agencies in all of advertising – one that continues to perform with the hustle and drive of an agency one-tenth its size.

Continuing this trajectory of success, AREA 23 took home the most awards of the evening, winning eight categories including 2023 Agency of the Year Category I (agencies with annual revenue exceeding $100 million). The agency also won the following 2023 Manny Awards: Most Creative Agency, Most Admired Agency (eight consecutive win in this category), Best Consumer Digital Campaign, Best Experiential Campaign, Best Nonbranded Consumer Campaign, Best Nonbranded Professional Campaign, and Best Rare Disease Campaign.

Following another year of record-setting growth, Biolumina Group was awarded Agency of the Year Category II (agencies with annual revenue between $25 million and $100 million). Biolumina’s commitment to oncology is steadfast, and the agency expanded its roster with strong business wins from new and existing clients, including Verastem Oncology, Sutro Biopharma, AOR assignments from AstraZeneca and Novartis, and Menarini Stemline, which selected Biolumina as its AOR for the global and U.S. launches of its breast cancer brand.

CrowdPharm took home Agency of the Year Category III (agencies generating less than $25 million in annual revenue). Over the past year, the agency’s successes include three brand launches, earning work from two of the top 10 pharma companies, and adding 13 new brands to its portfolio, along with launching its own strategic healthcare firm, Hot Iron Health.

For the second year in a row, IPG Health won Network of the Year. In 2022 the network celebrated 290 new business wins and more than 400 creative award wins.

Michael Mazza, senior director, consumer marketing for the Horizon Therapeutics brand KRYSTEXXA was named Marketer on the Rise. Nominated by Epsilon, the agency stated that Krystexxa experienced exceptional year-over-year sales growth. “This was due mainly to Mike and the Horizon Krystexxa team’s patient-centric and targeted approach,” said Epsilon.

The evening also marked the launch of Med Ad Studio, a video platform creating exclusive industry content. Med Ad News partnered with ConcentricLife on a series called “Full Circle”: discussions in which industry leaders shared their insights on a variety of topics about the values that drive them, leadership engagement, what makes the industry special, and pivotal moments in their careers. Concentric Life and Med Ad News will be releasing content from these conversations in the coming weeks.

The evening’s awards were presented by Daniel Becker, owner and brand director, Outcomes, LLC, and Med Ad News and PharmaLive, and the Med Ad News content team, Maria Fontanazza, Joshua Slatko, and Christiane Truelove; with video compilations created by Art Director John Savia.

Med Ad News thanks Platinum Sponsors: Calcium + Company, ConcentricLife, and GSW; and Gold Sponsors: Biolumina, Centron, Elevate Healthcare, Fingerpaint Group, Fishawack Health, Ogilvy Health, and TBWA\WorldHealth.

2023 Manny Award Winners

Industry Person(s) of the Year

Renée Mellas, Group President: AREA 23, AREA 23 on Hudson, McCann Health NY, and IPG Health Canada; and Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer; McCann Health New York and AREA 23.

Marketer on the Rise

Michael Mazza, senior director, consumer marketing for the Horizon Therapeutics brand KRYSTEXXA (nominated by Epsilon)

Agency of the Year – Category I

AREA 23, an IPG Health Company

Agency of the Year – Category II

Biolumina Group

Agency of the Year – Category III

CrowdPharm

Agency on the Rise

CultHealth

Best Agency Campaign

CDM New York: The Empty Store

Best Consumer Campaign Digital

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: The Levodopa Optimizer

Best Consumer Campaign Print

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: I Stand

Best Consumer Campaign TV/Radio

McCann Health New York, an IPG Health Company: The Flu Is More Dangerous Than You Think

Best Experiential Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Eyedar

Best Launch

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: Mounjaro

Best Managed Markets Campaign

McCann Health Managed Markets, an IPG Health Company: Vitiligo: Living in Their Skin

Best Medical Device Campaign

Ogilvy Health: Cat Pain IQ

Best Nonbranded Consumer Campaign

McCann Health New York, an IPG Health company: Mansplaining Heart Attacks

Best Nonbranded Professional Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: The Outside In Experiment

Best Patient Engagement Campaign

Neon, an IPG Health company: Love Me Not

Best Philanthropic Campaign (TIE)

CDMP: The Gay Gag Order

Klick Health: The Bridge

Best Professional Campaign Digital

Fingerpaint: Flow Hard

Best Professional Campaign Print

RevHealth: ZIMHI Every Moment Matters

Best Rare Disease Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: The Unwearable Collection

Best Social Media Campaign

Neon, an IPG Health company: Uninterrupted Stories

DE&I Champion

TBWA/WorldHealth

Heart Award

Spectrum Science

Most Admired Agency

AREA 23, an IPG Health company

Most Creative Agency

AREA 23, an IPG Health company

Network of the Year

IPG Health

Vision Award

IPG Health

About the Manny Awards

For more than three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, industry peers join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories. Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.

About Med Ad News

The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers — comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers — receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. To view the publication, visit http://www.medadnews.com.

