Med Ad News Names 2023 MedAdvocate Jury

LIVINGSTON, N.J., February 02, 2023 – Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News has announced the MedAdvocate jury for the 2023 Manny Awards. The MedAdvocates are a distinct, unbiased panel that analyzes the exceptional components of each finalist creative award campaign under consideration for a Manny Award.

“This year’s panel of experts represents a remarkable group of creative professionals who have not only spearheaded award-winning work in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and consumer space, but they also continue to play a significant role in inspiring and mentoring the next-generation of creatives,” said Daniel Becker, brand director of Med Ad News and owner of Outcomes, LLC.

Celebrating more than three decades of creative excellence, this year’s 34th Annual Manny Awards ceremony will take place on April 20 at The Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York City.

The 2023 MedAdvocate jury panel consists of 13 industry experts who have extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare award realm. They will bring their unique and innovative perspectives to the Manny Award judging table during the finalist voting session, which will be held on Thursday, March 9 in New York City.

2023 MedAdvocates

Christian Bauman, Chief Creative Officer, The Bloc

Helen Boak, EVP, Creative Director, RevHealth

Brad Graetz, Senior VP, Creative Director, AbelsonTaylor

Adam Hessel, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Health

Orlando Lopez, SVP, Creative Director, McCann Health Managed Markets

Deborah Lotterman, Chief Creative Officer, PRECISIONeffect

Andy Mathurin, Creative Director, Heartbeat

Chet Moss, Chief Creative Officer, QBFox Healthcomm

Felipe Munhoz, EVP, Group Creative Director, CDM New York

Kathleen Nanda, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Health New York

Carolyn O’Neill, Chief Creative Officer, Centron

Michael Sanzen, Chief Creative Officer, Concentric Health

David Stemler, Chief Creative Officer, CultHealth

About the Manny Awards

For three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, more than 600 industry peers will join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories.

Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.

The 34th Annual Manny Awards ceremony will take place on April 20, 2023 at The Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, New York City.

