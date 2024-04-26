Med Ad News recognizes winners of 35th annual Manny Awards

LIVINGSTON, N.J., April 26, 2023 – Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News has announced the winners of the 2024 Manny Awards. The honors were presented at a black-tie gala held last night at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City.

ConcentricLife Founder and CEO Ken Begasse Jr. received the Med Ad News Industry Person of the Year. Begasse’s steady and passionate leadership has brought ConcentricLife Agency of the Year honors nine times, as well as being named one of the industry’s Best Places to Work. His dedication to innovation, collaboration, and growth set the foundation to the agency’s acquisition by Accenture late last year. Begasse’s vision saw him installed as the new co-chair of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame in 2024.

“I absolutely love this night. For 35 years, it has and remains, a special time where we, a community of creators, builders, and dreamers come together to celebrate the value of our industry and the value it brings to humanity and the world at large. Tonight is the celebration of the very best and most inspiring work our craft has to offer,” said Begasse. “This [Industry Person of the Year] is the greatest honor in our business. This award is a beacon of ones’ dedication to our craft, deep passion and commitment to championing the advancement of our industry, and most importantly, it is the symbol of the impact we have on the people we lead every day.”

Sarah Hansen, associate director, US Patient Marketing Metabolics at Alexion was honored as Marketer on the Rise. Nominated by Snow Companies, Hansen began her career in health care as a registered nurse. When she was tapped to join Alexion, “she brought with her that sense of patients being more than patients and more than customers: they’re people who happen to share the same medical condition. For that reason, it was important to her to guide the entire marketing process by what patients really want and need, empowering the patient voice,” Snow Companies said of Hansen’s experience and perspective.

Following another year of record growth, Biolumina Group took home Agency of the Year Category I. Key business wins of the past year for this “anti-cancer agency” include Takeda naming Biolumina AOR for the global and U.S. launches of its colorectal cancer drug, AstraZeneca assigning them AOR for their lung cancer therapy, and Novartis giving Biolumina an AOR assignment in the prostate cancer space.

Also fueled by a record-setting 2023, DDB Health won Agency of the Year Category II. With an impressive pitch-win rate of 80 percent, the addition of nine new clients, 10 product launches, and an organic growth rate of more than 40 percent, DDB Health emerged with a new vision for the future.

Mosaic Group, an IPG Health company, received Agency of the Year Category III. Successes for the market access agency included launching nine brands/indications (including Zepbound), adding eight new accounts across four key clients, and 20 percent growth.

The evening’s awards were presented by Daniel Becker, owner and brand director, Outcomes, LLC, and Med Ad News and PharmaLive, and the Med Ad News content team, Maria Fontanazza, Andrew Humphreys, Joshua Slatko, and Christiane Truelove; with video compilations created by Art Director John Savia.

Med Ad News thanks Platinum Sponsors: Calcium + Company, ConcentricLife, Fingerpaint Group, and GSW; and Gold Sponsors: Biolumina, The Bloc, and TBWA\WorldHealth.

2024 Manny Award Winners

Industry Person of the Year

Ken Begasse Jr., Founder and CEO, ConcentricLife

Marketer on the Rise

Sarah Hansen, Associate Director, US Patient Marketing Metabolics (nominated by Snow Companies)

Agency of the Year – Category I

Biolumina Group

Agency of the Year – Category II

DDB Health

Agency of the Year – Category III

Mosaic Group, an IPG Health company

Agency on the Rise

The Value Builders, a Bloc agency

Best Agency Campaign

The Purpose Group: HospiTales

Best Consumer Digital Campaign

Fingerpaint: Doggy Play Pals

Best Consumer Print Campaign

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: The Doodles

Best Consumer TV/Radio Campaign

Fingerpaint: Doggy Play Pals

Best Corporate Branding (Pharma/Device)

Ogilvy Health: SomaLogic

Best Corporate Branding (General)

Ogilvy Health: New York Festivals Health

Best Experiential Campaign

Humancare, an IPG Health company: The Look Beyond Stable Display

Best Use of Film/Video

TBWA\Health Collective: Ashe Versus

Best Health Equity/Social Awareness Campaign

EVERSANA INTOUCH: Inequality You Can’t Ignore

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

CultHealth: Get Real About Diabetes

Best Launch

CDM-NY, a Purpose Group company: LOQTORZI

Best Managed Markets Campaign

Spherico, a division of GSW: Navigating the Future of Rare Bleeding Disorders

Best Medical Device Campaign

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: EQL Band

Best Nonbranded Consumer Campaign

FCBCURE, an IPG Health company: Toxic Tampon

Best Nonbranded Professional Campaign

Harrison/Star: Unraveling MS

Best Patient Engagement Campaign

Neon, an IPG Health company: Code Red

Best Philanthropic Campaign

Moon Rabbit: Save Them All

Best Point-of-Care Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Everything They Didn’t Tell You

Best Professional Digital Campaign

TBWA\WorldHealth: Spikevax That Body

Best Professional Print Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Toxic Portraits

Best Rare Disease Campaign

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Toxic Portraits

Best Social Media Campaign

CDM-NY, a Purpose Group company: Dear Dicks

DE&I Champion

Ogilvy Health

Heart Award

Moon Rabbit

Innovation Award

AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Mind’s Eye

MedComms Agency of the Year

ProHealth, an IPG Health company

Most Creative Agency

AREA 23, an IPG Health company

Network of the Year

IPG Health

About the Manny Awards

For more than three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, industry peers join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories. Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.

About Med Ad News

The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers — comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers — receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. To view the publication, visit http://www.medadnews.com.

