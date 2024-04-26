Med Ad News recognizes winners of 35th annual Manny Awards
Med Ad News recognizes winners of 35th annual Manny Awards
LIVINGSTON, N.J., April 26, 2023 – Leading pharmaceutical business and marketing publication Med Ad News has announced the winners of the 2024 Manny Awards. The honors were presented at a black-tie gala held last night at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City.
ConcentricLife Founder and CEO Ken Begasse Jr. received the Med Ad News Industry Person of the Year. Begasse’s steady and passionate leadership has brought ConcentricLife Agency of the Year honors nine times, as well as being named one of the industry’s Best Places to Work. His dedication to innovation, collaboration, and growth set the foundation to the agency’s acquisition by Accenture late last year. Begasse’s vision saw him installed as the new co-chair of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame in 2024.
“I absolutely love this night. For 35 years, it has and remains, a special time where we, a community of creators, builders, and dreamers come together to celebrate the value of our industry and the value it brings to humanity and the world at large. Tonight is the celebration of the very best and most inspiring work our craft has to offer,” said Begasse. “This [Industry Person of the Year] is the greatest honor in our business. This award is a beacon of ones’ dedication to our craft, deep passion and commitment to championing the advancement of our industry, and most importantly, it is the symbol of the impact we have on the people we lead every day.”
Sarah Hansen, associate director, US Patient Marketing Metabolics at Alexion was honored as Marketer on the Rise. Nominated by Snow Companies, Hansen began her career in health care as a registered nurse. When she was tapped to join Alexion, “she brought with her that sense of patients being more than patients and more than customers: they’re people who happen to share the same medical condition. For that reason, it was important to her to guide the entire marketing process by what patients really want and need, empowering the patient voice,” Snow Companies said of Hansen’s experience and perspective.
Following another year of record growth, Biolumina Group took home Agency of the Year Category I. Key business wins of the past year for this “anti-cancer agency” include Takeda naming Biolumina AOR for the global and U.S. launches of its colorectal cancer drug, AstraZeneca assigning them AOR for their lung cancer therapy, and Novartis giving Biolumina an AOR assignment in the prostate cancer space.
Also fueled by a record-setting 2023, DDB Health won Agency of the Year Category II. With an impressive pitch-win rate of 80 percent, the addition of nine new clients, 10 product launches, and an organic growth rate of more than 40 percent, DDB Health emerged with a new vision for the future.
Mosaic Group, an IPG Health company, received Agency of the Year Category III. Successes for the market access agency included launching nine brands/indications (including Zepbound), adding eight new accounts across four key clients, and 20 percent growth.
The evening’s awards were presented by Daniel Becker, owner and brand director, Outcomes, LLC, and Med Ad News and PharmaLive, and the Med Ad News content team, Maria Fontanazza, Andrew Humphreys, Joshua Slatko, and Christiane Truelove; with video compilations created by Art Director John Savia.
Med Ad News thanks Platinum Sponsors: Calcium + Company, ConcentricLife, Fingerpaint Group, and GSW; and Gold Sponsors: Biolumina, The Bloc, and TBWA\WorldHealth.
2024 Manny Award Winners
Industry Person of the Year
Ken Begasse Jr., Founder and CEO, ConcentricLife
Marketer on the Rise
Sarah Hansen, Associate Director, US Patient Marketing Metabolics (nominated by Snow Companies)
Agency of the Year – Category I
- Biolumina Group
Agency of the Year – Category II
- DDB Health
Agency of the Year – Category III
- Mosaic Group, an IPG Health company
Agency on the Rise
- The Value Builders, a Bloc agency
Best Agency Campaign
- The Purpose Group: HospiTales
Best Consumer Digital Campaign
- Fingerpaint: Doggy Play Pals
Best Consumer Print Campaign
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: The Doodles
Best Consumer TV/Radio Campaign
- Fingerpaint: Doggy Play Pals
Best Corporate Branding (Pharma/Device)
- Ogilvy Health: SomaLogic
Best Corporate Branding (General)
- Ogilvy Health: New York Festivals Health
Best Experiential Campaign
- Humancare, an IPG Health company: The Look Beyond Stable Display
Best Use of Film/Video
- TBWA\Health Collective: Ashe Versus
Best Health Equity/Social Awareness Campaign
- EVERSANA INTOUCH: Inequality You Can’t Ignore
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
- CultHealth: Get Real About Diabetes
Best Launch
- CDM-NY, a Purpose Group company: LOQTORZI
Best Managed Markets Campaign
- Spherico, a division of GSW: Navigating the Future of Rare Bleeding Disorders
Best Medical Device Campaign
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company: EQL Band
Best Nonbranded Consumer Campaign
- FCBCURE, an IPG Health company: Toxic Tampon
Best Nonbranded Professional Campaign
- Harrison/Star: Unraveling MS
Best Patient Engagement Campaign
- Neon, an IPG Health company: Code Red
Best Philanthropic Campaign
- Moon Rabbit: Save Them All
Best Point-of-Care Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Everything They Didn’t Tell You
Best Professional Digital Campaign
- TBWA\WorldHealth: Spikevax That Body
Best Professional Print Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Toxic Portraits
Best Rare Disease Campaign
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Toxic Portraits
Best Social Media Campaign
- CDM-NY, a Purpose Group company: Dear Dicks
DE&I Champion
- Ogilvy Health
Heart Award
- Moon Rabbit
Innovation Award
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company: Mind’s Eye
MedComms Agency of the Year
- ProHealth, an IPG Health company
Most Creative Agency
- AREA 23, an IPG Health company
Network of the Year
- IPG Health
About the Manny Awards
For more than three decades, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this gala awards ceremony, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, industry peers join Med Ad News in honoring winners in a range of award categories. Award categories are separated into those voted on by industry peers, nominated by industry peers, and selected by the editors of Med Ad News.
About Med Ad News
The pharmaceutical industry’s publication of record since 1982, Med Ad News provides broad coverage and incisive analysis of the issues, events, trends, and strategies shaping pharmaceutical business, marketing, and sales. More than 30,000 readers — comprising corporate executives, marketing, sales, and product managers — receive Med Ad News, which is a publication of Outcomes LLC. To view the publication, visit http://www.medadnews.com.
Press inquiries contact:
Maria Fontanazza, Director of Content, Med Ad News and PharmaLive
Sponsorship and advertising contact:
Daniel Becker, Owner and Brand Director, Outcomes, LLC, and Med Ad News and PharmaLive