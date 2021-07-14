Medable Opens New EMEA Headquarters in Dublin; Expands European Presence to Grow Market for Decentralized Clinical Trials

PALO ALTO, Calif. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medable Inc., the leading cloud platform for patient-centered drug development, today announced the first stage of its European expansion plans with a new EMEA headquarters in Dublin. The regional headquarters will serve as a hub for expanded sales, customer success and software development in Europe, enabling Medable to continue broad adoption of digital clinical trials at global scale.

Medable’s European expansion is designed to enable greater engagement with hundreds of pharma, biotech and medical device companies across the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Benelux. Medable’s European operations will also help the company support clinical trial deployments in Europe, providing remote and site-based access for patients anywhere.

Medable has an existing presence in Europe with roughly 60 employees and contractors currently based in the UK, Germany, Denmark and various other locations in Central and Eastern Europe. The company intends to hire up to 50 positions in Dublin over the next three years, as part of its extensive growth across Europe in coming years.

“Medable has played a valuable role in making clinical trials more accessible and inclusive for diverse patient populations, and we’re excited to deepen our roots in Europe,” said Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and co-founder of Medable. “Our vision for the future of clinical research is based on consumer-scale technology that serves billions of patients through mobile applications and connected devices. We look forward to working with more partners, customers and patients across Europe as we expand our ecosystem and investments.”

Medable is an emerging leader in the industry shift to decentralized clinical trials, making trials accessible for everyone everywhere – and enabling effective therapies to reach patients faster. Medable’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform has been deployed in more than 60 countries via more than 150 decentralized and hybrid clinical trials. By minimizing the need for in-person site visits, Medable customers have achieved unprecedented results – including 3X faster enrollment, 90 percent retention rates, and 50 percent cost reductions.

The company is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: “I’m really pleased Medable has chosen Ireland for its new EMEA headquarters, creating up to 50 new jobs in Dublin over the next three years. This decision further demonstrates that we are succeeding in attracting high calibre companies and highly skilled jobs to our country. I wish the team at Medable the very best of luck in establishing their new office.”

“This expansion is the result of multiple country analyses, and we believe the Ireland location and Dublin office is an optimal first step in our international growth plan,” said Burak Over, head of corporate development and investor relations for Medable.

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “Medable’s decision to set up its EMEA HQ in Dublin is very welcome and endorses Ireland’s position as a tech hub in Europe for high growth companies.”

Medable experienced record growth in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for remote and hybrid trial technologies. Over the last year, Medable launched five new products and onboarded more than 50 new clients, growing revenues by more than 400 percent while expanding its ecosystem to accelerate digital and decentralized clinical trial adoption. Medable has raised more than $217 million in capital to fuel its growth.

Medable is now accepting applications for available roles in Dublin and other offices, which are outlined in full at https://www.medable.com/company/careers.

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.medable.com and follow @Medableinc on Twitter.