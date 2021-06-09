Medable Partners With Aural Analytics in NIH Cancer Moonshot Project

PALO ALTO, Calif. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medable Inc., the leading software platform for patient-centered drug development, today announced that it has partnered with Aural Analytics in its federally funded project to assess remote data capture and digital biomarkers in cancer patients. Medable will use Aural Analytics’ clinical-grade speech collection and analytics tools, alongside other remote data capture options, to track the health of cancer patients via Medable’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for decentralized trials.

Medable received funding for the project in 2018 via the National Institute of Health’s Beau Biden Cancer Moonshot program. The Cancer Moonshot program was launched five years ago, infusing an additional $1.8 billion into cancer research via the 21st Century Cures Act passed by Congress. So far, 240 research projects across more than 70 initiatives have been supported by Moonshot funding, with more to come for the seven-year initiative.

Medable’s study, titled Digital Biomarkers for Care, is designed to test and develop remote data capture, analysis and integration tools to assess patients undergoing cancer treatment. Medable’s platform will use Aural Analytics to continuously capture data via patients’ iPhones, tracking physical and physiological parameters as they pertain to a patient’s perceived level of fatigue and physical capabilities.

“We’re excited to work with Aural Analytics to integrate speech collection as another method for remote data capture that fits easily into patients’ lives,” said Dr. Ingrid Oakley-Girvan, senior VP of research at Medable, and principal investigator for the Digital Biomarkers study. “Simple remote assessments reduce the burden on patients while removing geographic barriers to clinical trial participation. In many instances, longitudinal changes in remotely captured data will become essential for monitoring therapy-related declines and documenting early improvements. This will enable clinical teams to better serve patients and reduce trial timelines.”

“Our partnership with Medable highlights our joint commitment to address the dynamic needs of the clinical research and pharmaceutical communities,” said Daniel Jones, CEO and co-founder of Aural Analytics. “We are proud to provide our patient-friendly technology as part of Medable’s software ecosystem to enrich life sciences research with clinical-grade speech analytics.”

Including Aural Analytics adds speech and language-based information about motor, cognitive and respiratory functions to Medable’s delivery of objective outcomes data, furthering the scope of digital measures that can be captured outside the clinic. Aural Analytics technology is based on more than 30 years of speech neuroscience research and data across ages, therapeutic areas and nearly 30 languages. Each company provides secure HIPAA and GDPR compliant systems that carefully account for patient privacy and best-in-class security.

About Aural Analytics, Inc.

Aural Analytics is the industry’s leading speech neuroscience company harnessing the clinical utility of the world’s speech across the age range and around the world. Their suite of applications and embeddable SDKs and APIs are available in up to 30 languages across Android, iOS, and the web are easy to use, secure, and provide robust, clinically relevant, interpretable, and validated metrics reflecting the neurological and respiratory health of users. For more information, please visit auralanalytics.com or follow Aural Analytics on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium, and Facebook.

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.medable.com and follow @Medableinc on Twitter.