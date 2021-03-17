Canada’s Medicago begins late-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Canadian drug developer Medicago said on Tuesday it had started a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine combined with an adjuvant from GlaxoSmithKline.

The study plans to eventually enroll 30,000 participants and initially focus on healthy adults, followed by adults over the age of 65 and those with co-morbidities.

Medicago, which has Canada’s most advanced COVID-19 vaccine project under development, expects to report results from a mid-stage trial of the vaccine in April.

The Medicago vaccine uses a technology known as virus-like particles (VLP), which mimics the structure of the coronavirus, but contains no genetic material. The VLP are produced in a plant-based system.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-medicago-gsk/canadas-medicago-begins-late-stage-study-of-covid-19-vaccine-idUSKBN2B81ER