Medical affairs industry leader Mary Manna Anderson joins EVERSANA INTOUCH

EVERSANA INTOUCH has announced a new leader for the medical communications function of the agency. Industry veteran Mary Manna Anderson has joined as the senior VP, managing director, head of medcomm and will oversee both global and U.S. medical communications services as well as future service expansion for EVERSANA INTOUCH. A veteran of the healthcare, medical affairs and communication industry, Anderson believes that through the full-service expertise of EVERSANA INTOUCH and the broader EVERSANA organization, EVERSANA INTOUCH MedComm affiliate can set itself apart from the rest of the competition and deliver a truly differentiated and integrated end-to-end HCP engagement solution. Her approach will be focused on delivering deeper, data-driven, omnichannel scientific exchange and P2P engagement models with HCPs.