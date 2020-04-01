Medical Professionals Across Merck, Pfizer and Eli Lilly Activate to Support Health Systems, First Responders and Patients Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

KENILWORTH, N.J. & NEW YORK & INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merck & Co., Inc., (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced medical service volunteer programs to enable employees who are licensed medical professionals to aid in the fight against COVID-19 while maintaining their base pay.

This new effort is one of the many ways that America’s biopharmaceutical companies are coming together to fight COVID-19. Together, these three major biopharmaceutical companies employ thousands of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory technicians and other medical professionals whose services are in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these companies are expanding their existing corporate volunteer programs so that qualified employees who opt to serve can do so for a longer period of time than normally allowed.

Merck will support its employees around the world who are uniquely qualified to provide medical services and wish to aid communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., Merck intends to collaborate with The Health Management Academy to identify facilities with the greatest need and triage potential qualifying volunteers to serve.

Pfizer has created a new Global COVID-19 Medical Service Program that empowers medical colleagues to provide diagnostic, treatment, and public health support in the battle against COVID-19. Licensed medical professionals who feel duty-bound to provide their services during this crisis will now have a way to engage in the fight against COVID-19. Colleagues will continue to receive their full pay, benefits, and be able to return to their position upon completion of service.

Lilly is deploying its medical professionals to staff a free drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at its corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. The testing facility serves active frontline health care workers and first responders, as a service to the community and in an effort to protect people working on the front lines of this pandemic. Lilly scientists are using the company’s specialized research laboratories to analyze the tests, as well as samples taken in Indiana health care facilities, including nursing homes and emergency rooms, in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health. Lilly is also allowing trained medical professionals to volunteer in service of patients.

“COVID-19 is one of the greatest challenges the global community will ever face, and our heroic health care professionals are, unquestionably, on the front-lines of that fight,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “We are enormously grateful to them all, and it is our honor to be able to support our own employee volunteers who are joining them in caring for patients and communities affected by this pandemic.”

“At Pfizer, we employ some of the most dedicated and passionate medical professionals who have devoted their lives to combating disease and helping patients,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer, Pfizer. “During this unprecedented global health challenge, we are pursuing every option within Pfizer and with external partners to help fight COVID-19. We believe that by unleashing our medical professionals to help relieve some of the burden being felt by hospitals, we can help make a real and important difference. We support their wish to serve in this way and are grateful for their courage and selflessness.”

“Right now the purpose of our industry has never been more clear and vital – to bring the full force of our scientific and medical expertise to attack this pandemic around the world,” said David A. Ricks, chairman and chief executive officer, Lilly. “We’re honored to join our industry partners in deploying our expert workforce to help fight the virus, and our medical professionals stand ready to volunteer. We’re working together – and with partners around the world – to help our communities weather this storm and come back even stronger.”

About Merck

For more than 125 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases — as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that change patients’ lives®

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom.

About The Health Management Academy

The Health Management Academy (The Academy) brings together executives from leading health systems and partners to collectively address the industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities. The Academy convenes executive peer-groups, provides world-class leadership development programs, conducts targeted research, and facilitates the development of strategic partnerships, in an effort to support the most progressive organizations shaping the future of healthcare. Visit academynet.com to learn more.

