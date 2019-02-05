Ad Header

Megaputer Delivers Free Webinar Series on Pharma Analytics

Written by: | admin@medadnews.com | Dated: Tuesday, February 5th, 2019

 

A series of webinars will highlight recent applications of advanced text analytics tailored to challenges within pharmaceutical business processes.

 

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Megaputer Intelligence recently announced that it will host a series of live webinars related to data analysis applications for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies beginning on February 6, 2019. A set of 12 free webinars comprising the series will highlight how advanced text analytics helps address many of the big challenges encountered by leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies today:

  • Extracting facts from medical literature databases
  • Detecting and predicting adverse events earlier
  • Streamlining web intelligence tasks
  • Automatically converting documents to standardized form (IDMP & SmPC)
  • Getting to the root cause of medical device failure
  • Keeping up on competitive intelligence
  • Tapping into the sentiment and trends in customer communications

Presenters will discuss the techniques and practical implementations of advanced data and text analysis solutions that address these common problems. Topics will be presented by experienced data analysis consultants and Megaputer’s CEO, Dr. Sergei Ananyan. The Pharma webinar series is scheduled to launch on February 6 and continue weekly through April 2019.

For more information and to register for any of the webinars, visit https://www.megaputer.com/webinars.

 

About Megaputer
Megaputer Intelligence (www.megaputer.com) is a leading provider of data and text mining software and custom analytical solutions for various application domains. Megaputer analytical tools enable customers worldwide to make informed data-driven decisions.

Megaputer is a registered trademark of Megaputer Intelligence Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

 

For more information:
Brian Howard
marketing@megaputer.com
(812) 330-0110
www.megaputer.com

