22nd January 2019: The Creative Engagement Group (TCEG) US has named Meghan Medlock as Client Engagement Director based in Philadelphia.

Medlock will lead several client engagements, focusing on strategy, creation, and delivery of live event, film and digital services. She will also take responsibility for business development in the US. She will report to Rose Pimpinella, the TCEG US Executive Vice President.

Starting out at Lowe McAdams, New York in 1997, Meghan spent over a decade working agency-side, including stints with R/GA and Ogilvy, working on mostly healthcare and CPG accounts, including Johnson & Johnson Baby, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Bristol Myers-Squibb. She picked up awards including a 2003 PhAME (Pharmaceutical Advertising and Marketing Excellence)

Best CRM program with Johnson & Johnson Centocor’s REMICADE® for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Crohns indications, which also won a 2001 Gold Effie award for exceeding CRM performance goals.

Most recently she was Senior Director, Committees & Conferences at the Association of National Advertisers where she was responsible for leading content strategy, creation, delivery and integrated marketing for a wide range of digital and media conferences, digital & social and media-related committee meetings and multiple ANA Members Only Events within the ANA event portfolio, equating to almost 40 annual events across the US.

Meghan Medlock, Client Engagement Director for TCEG, said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to join the TCEG team as the agency has very exciting plans for 2019 and beyond. I am thrilled to be a part of their growing client services offering in the US and partnering with the incredibly talented and passionate team here. The amazing ability to create unforgettably innovative events, content and experiences and grow business with existing and new clients is incredibly exciting for me and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey.”

Rose Pimpinella, TCEG US Executive Vice President said “I am delighted to have Meghan join our Philadelphia TCEG team. She brings to us a tremendous amount of agency knowledge and a wealth of experience across different client businesses. Additionally, her passion and enthusiasm will help drive great success and growth in 2019 and beyond.

About The Creative Engagement Group:

The Creative Engagement Group is an unusually shaped group of communications companies focused on engaging audiences through the creation and delivery of live experiences, film digital & immersive, training and scientific content. United by a philosophy to ‘Create Unforgettable’, The Creative Engagement Group provide an international client base with the ability to generate deeper levels of engagement with their audiences. The group comprises of live event specialist WRG; Film, Immersive engagement and digital agency, The Moment, healthcare training company Axiom and exhibitions business Just Communicate. It employs over 350 people in Europe and the US and is part of Huntsworth PLC.