Melinta’s Bankruptcy Underlines Problems with the Antibiotics Market

Melinta Therapeuticsfiled for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2019, with Deerfield Management taking control of the company in exchange for the $140 million loan it had provided the company. Melinta focuses on antibiotics, which despite an increasing need for new antibiotics to treat drug-resistant bacteria, is a difficult market space. Last year two other antibiotics companies, Aradigm and Achaogen, filed for bankruptcy, even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Achaogen’s antibiotic in June 2018.

Deerfield placed Melinta’s assets up for auction, but no other companies made competing bids, leaving Deerfield in control of the company’s assets. The agreement is expected to be approved by the bankruptcy court on March 13, with the Chapter 11 plan being confirmed on April 2, with the plan going into effect shortly afterward.

As part of the Chapter 11 agreement, $3.5 million be placed into a trust to benefit general unsecured creditors. Existing equity interests in Melinta will be canceled and equity holders will receive nothing.

Since filing Chapter 11 on December 27, 2019, Melinta has continued operations. Its antibiotic portfolio includes Baxdela (delafloxacin), Vabomere (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactive (oritavancin) and Minocin (minocycline) for Injection.

Deerfield offered financing related to Melinta’s 2018 acquisition of the infectious disease business of The Medicines Company, which has since been acquired by Novartis. That deal included Baxdela, Orbactiv and Minocin.