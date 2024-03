March 21 (Reuters) – Merck (MRK.N) said on Thursday a combination of two of its cancer drugs failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage study evaluating it as an initial treatment for a type of lung cancer.

This is the latest trial failure studying the combination of Merck’s blockbuster drug Keytruda and AstraZeneca-partnered (AZN.L) Lynparza. It previously failed a trial evaluating it as a treatment for a type of prostate cancer.

The treatment failed to extend survival in patients and survival without the disease worsening in certain patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and kills more people in the United States than any other form of cancer, according to the CDC.