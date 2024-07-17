Merck defeats appeal by nearly 1,200 shingles vaccine plaintiffs

July 17 (Reuters) – Merck has beaten back an appeal by nearly 1,200 plaintiffs who claimed their cases were improperly dismissed by the federal judge overseeing mass torts litigation over its Zostavax shingles vaccine.
 
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle of Philadelphia did not abuse his discretion when he dismissed cases by plaintiffs who failed to produce clinical test results in response to a so-called Lone Pine order.
 

These increasingly common case management orders require plaintiffs to provide threshold evidence, such as medical records or expert reports, of the validity of their lawsuits. Mass torts defendants frequently ask courts overseeing multidistrict litigation to issue these orders as a way to cull meritless cases at a relatively early stage.
 
Bartle issued the Lone Pine order in the consolidated Zostavax litigation in early 2022, after granting summary judgment to Merck in five bellwether cases.
 
The bellwether plaintiffs had sought to hold the company liable without presenting results of a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test that would conclusively prove their shingles was caused by exposure to the virus contained in the Merck vaccine and not from past exposure to the chicken pox virus.
 
The trial judge excluded testimony from their expert and said that without the test results, the bellwether plaintiffs could not prove specific causation.

 
 
