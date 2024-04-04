Merck Manuals celebrates its 125th year

Rahway, N.J., April 2024 – When searching for authoritative medical information online, it’s reassuring to know that Merck Manuals is committed to providing an experience void of advertising or sponsored content of any kind.

Access to the long-trusted website is unlimited and always free. Moreover, there is no registration and visitors are never asked to provide personal information.

“Merck Manuals should be the first place to go online when seeking reliable medical information unencumbered by advertising or branded content,” said Editor-in-Chief Sandy J. Falk, M.D. “In fact, by bypassing search engines all together and going directly to MerckManuals.com, users can be assured that their experience will be free of advertising and their privacy will be respected from start to finish.”

Visitors to www.MerckManuals.com can choose between advanced content designed for healthcare professionals and medical students, or easier to understand material tailored to patients and consumers.

Enhancements and Updates

Among the recent improvements to the website are a more prominent search box, a “letter spine” for locating health topics and medical conditions alphabetically, and “quick links” to material about first aid and emergencies, normal laboratory results, and drug information.

The expanding online collection of assets includes a news feed, commentary, infographics, videos, podcast episodes, 3D models, health calculators and trackers, quizzes, and a guide to the pronunciation of medical terms.

The digital platform allows for timely discussion of pressing social issues with public health implications, such as healthy travel, school bullying, and elder abuse.

Credible Medical Information for All

More than 350 medical experts currently serve as contributors to the website; content is reviewed by an independent editorial board and regularly updated online. The resource is available in English and Spanish, and 12 other languages.

Provided as a public service by Merck & Co., Inc., the online offering expands on the subject matter contained in The Merck Manuals, a series of medical reference books long trusted by doctors and patients alike.

The Merck Manual Home Health Handbook translates the complex medical terminology contained in The Merck Manual into everyday language. The first edition of the consumer version was introduced in 1997.

The Merck Manual for doctors and pharmacists was first published in 1899. This book for professionals is now in its 20th edition.

About Merck

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives.